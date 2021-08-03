Astros vs. Dodgers, Aug. 3: Odds, Preview, Prediction

Dodgers Odds: -180 Over/Under: 8.5 (-115 / -105) Odds as of 11 a.m. ET Tuesday and via DraftKings. A rivalry is renewed on Tuesday night when the Houston Astros head to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers. Though much has happened since the teams split a two-game set back in May, one could argue the teams are back in the same exact spot. Both offenses fell off the pace they were at in the spring only to regain their form of late. With that said, is it time to target the total here, or do we believe in the starting pitchers? Let’s take a look at the matchup.