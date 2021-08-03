Cancel
TV Series

Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Wishes FOX Comedy Aired on "Any Other Network" Because of Tucker Carlson

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has taken to social media to air his grievances with his former co-workers at the FOX Network, noting he wished that the hit animated series aired elsewhere. "Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network," MacFarlane wrote on Twitter. "Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC." MacFarlane's "affair" that he's referring to is a $200 million deal he signed with NBCUniversal back in 2020.

