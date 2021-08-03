Cancel
Anniston, AL

Gears and Beers – August

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago
August 9, 16, 23, and 30th. Ride is each Monday through the end of September.

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Event by NEABA – Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association 1661 Coldwater Rd, Anniston, AL 36201 Duration: 3 hr Public Event Come out for our weekly group mountain bike ride at the Coldwater upper trailhead! Afterwards we’ll grill and hangout on the patio around the fire. * Ride starts at 5:30 (slow, medium, and fast pace groups, if needed) and plan to return by 7ish. This is a no-drop group ride. * Don’t forget to charge and bring your bike light! * Working together is what makes this event function smoothly! Please check the page for comments to see who is bringing food, charcoal, fire pit supplies, etc., and find where you can contribute, if possible! This event is open to ANYONE – you do not have to be a member of NEABA to attend. However, we do encourage membership as it benefits all trail users!

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
