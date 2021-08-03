Gears and Beers – August

August 9, 16, 23, and 30th. Ride is each Monday through the end of September.

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Event by1661 Coldwater Rd, Anniston, AL 36201 Duration: 3 hr Public Event Come out for our weekly group mountain bike ride at the Coldwater upper trailhead! Afterwards we’ll grill and hangout on the patio around the fire. * Ride starts at 5:30 (slow, medium, and fast pace groups, if needed) and plan to return by 7ish. This is a no-drop group ride. * Don’t forget to charge and bring your bike light! * Working together is what makes this event function smoothly! Please check the page for comments to see who is bringing food, charcoal, fire pit supplies, etc., and find where you can contribute, if possible! This event is open to ANYONE – you do not have to be a member of NEABA to attend. However, we do encourage membership as it benefits all trail users!

