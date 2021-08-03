Bulls to Acquire DeMar DeRozan via Sign-And-Trade

The Chicago Bulls keep spicing things up in the Eastern Conference following the additions of Lonzo Ball , Alex Caruso and now, DeMar DeRozan .

The veteran mid-range shooter gets a three-year deal worth $85 million in Chicago. The Bulls are sending Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu , a heavily protected future first-round pick, and two second rounders to San Antonio in exchange for the former Raptor.

DeRozan is coming off a nice season where he averaged 21.6 PPG and 6.9 APG while shooting 49.5% from the field . The addition of his playmaking skills allows Zach LaVine and Coby White to continue excelling at making shots from beyond the arc while allowing Lonzo Ball to be the primary ball-handler and help with spacing the floor.

That leaves DeRozan and Vucevic to take care of business from inside the key and consistently knockdown midrange shots and drive to the basket for some nice finishes. It’s worth noting that the addition of DeRozan could mean limited minutes for Coby White or Alex Caruso.

