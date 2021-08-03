Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls to Acquire DeMar DeRozan via Sign-And-Trade

By Shyam Ramachandran
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 2 days ago

The Chicago Bulls keep spicing things up in the Eastern Conference following the additions of Lonzo Ball , Alex Caruso and now, DeMar DeRozan .

The veteran mid-range shooter gets a three-year deal worth $85 million in Chicago. The Bulls are sending Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu , a heavily protected future first-round pick, and two second rounders to San Antonio in exchange for the former Raptor.

DeRozan is coming off a nice season where he averaged 21.6 PPG and 6.9 APG while shooting 49.5% from the field . The addition of his playmaking skills allows Zach LaVine and Coby White to continue excelling at making shots from beyond the arc while allowing Lonzo Ball to be the primary ball-handler and help with spacing the floor.

That leaves DeRozan and Vucevic to take care of business from inside the key and consistently knockdown midrange shots and drive to the basket for some nice finishes. It’s worth noting that the addition of DeRozan could mean limited minutes for Coby White or Alex Caruso.

The post Bulls to Acquire DeMar DeRozan via Sign-And-Trade appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
16
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Spurs#The Chicago Bulls#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAbleachernation.com

REPORT(S): Bulls Working on a Three-Team Trade Involving Lonzo Ball and Lauri Markkannen

Reports have suggested that Lonzo Ball is ready to commit to the Chicago Bulls, but the question has remained … how?. Will Ball look to sign an offer sheet that the Pelicans could end up matching, or will the Bulls and Pelicans be able to land on a sign-and-trade deal when free agency opens at 5:00 p.m.? Well, the latter has been the talk of the Twitterverse lately, with The Athletic’s John Hollinger first reporting of a potential three-team deal between the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: LaMarcus Aldrige rumor forecasted aggressive offseason

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that LaMarcus Aldridge may be considering a return to the NBA following medical clearances despite retiring earlier this season due to health concerns. Prior to his retirement, the Chicago Bulls were rumored to be potential suitors for LaMarcus this offseason (per K.C. Johnson).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: How Kemba Walker signing impacts the Bulls

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls front office has made it their mission to revitalize the team going into this upcoming season. Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan have not only energized the Bulls’ rabid fanbase but also sent a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Chicago is no longer interested in rebuilding.
NBAbleachernation.com

Bulls and Markkanen Reportedly Open to a Sign-and-Trade Deal and Multiple Teams Are Interested

When rumors surfaced at the trade deadline that the Chicago Bulls were open to trading Lauri Markkanen, the writing was on the wall. The 23-year-0ld officially became a restricted free agent on Friday when the organization extended him a qualifying offer. The move came was little more than a formality, as it bought the organization time to get their offseason plans in place and work out a sign-and-trade. Now, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto has provided an update on what those plans might look like for the big man this week.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Alex Caruso News

The “Carushow” has come to an end. Alex Caruso is leaving Los Angeles for the Eastern Conference. The free-agent guard signed a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll reunite with former Lakers teammate Lonzo Ball, who inked a massive four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls just moments after free agency began on Monday.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Bulls Veteran Reacts to Being Traded for Lonzo Ball

Arturas Karnisovas may be a mad man by definition, but there’s definitely no longer a question about his commitment to improving the Chicago Bulls moving forward. After acquiring All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, he acquired another All-Star in DeMar DeRozan and a young stud point guard in Lonzo Ball in seemingly one fell swoop.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Does DeMar DeRozan To Bulls Mean Kendrick Nunn Back?

The Miami Heat have already had quite the offseason or free agency period as it began, perhaps the best so far, but they still have a few other things to attend to. While they had fielded a qualifying offer for Kendrick Nunn, giving them the opportunity to match any offer he received, they rescinded that offer earlier on Tuesday. At least, according to the reports.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Clippers took aim at DeMar DeRozan, but Bulls get a deal done

DeMar DeRozan will have his Los Angeles homecoming next season. It just will be limited to one road game against the Lakers, and another against the Clippers. One day after NBA free agency opened and four days before DeRozan turns 32, the 6-foot-6 L.A. native agreed to a reported three-year contract worth $85 million with the Chicago Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with his former team, San Antonio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy