Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird — the daughter of Mama June Shannon — has welcomed her second child, son Bentley Jameson, with husband Joshua Efird. Efird shared the first photos of her son on Wednesday, July 21, shortly after giving birth. Apart from posting a close-up of her newborn's face, the 21-year-old — who also shares 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace with her hubby — shared a snap of Bentley's face next to what is believed to be her breast. In a third photo, her husband was lovingly holding and looking down at the newest addition to their family.