Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN EL PASO COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 204 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Calhan, or 31 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving north at 5 mph. Other storms were developing across northern El Paso county. Brief pea size hail, torrential rainfall and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Localized flash flooding will be possible if storms persist or regenerate and move over the same locations. Locations impacted include Easter Colorado Springs, Monument, Calhan, Ramah, Black Forest, Ellicott, Peyton, Gleneagle, Falcon, Cimarron Hills and Peterson AFB.