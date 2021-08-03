Cancel
Sports

Track & Field Day 6: McLaughlin, Muhammad face off in final

WSLS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 6 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Wednesday in Japan, or Tuesday night into Wednesday morning stateside. There are finals in the women's 400m hurdles, men's 200m, women's steeplechase, men's 800m and men's hammer. Other notable events include: semifinals in the women's 400m, men's 110m hurdles...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rivals Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad set to battle for hurdles gold

The world will compete at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, but it’s possible the 400-meter women’s hurdles final will come down to New Jersey versus New York. Will world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, who grew up in Dunellen, N.J., grab the gold? Or will Dalilah Muhammad, a Jamaica, Queens, native from Cardozo High School successfully defend her title from the 2016 Rio Games?
SportsUS News and World Report

McLaughlin Outsprints Teammate Muhammad for Hurdles Record

TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record. Dalilah Muhammad broke it, too. Only one of the world's best hurdlers could win the Olympic gold medal — and McLaughlin came out ahead in the latest installment of the best rivalry in track. The 21-year-old from New Jersey won the...
SportsTrumann Democrat

McLaughlin, Muhammad pass easily through 1st-round hurdles

TOKYO (AP) — Early starts, false starts — none of it bothered the world's top two hurdlers in their debuts at the Tokyo Olympics. World-record holder Sydney McLaughlin and reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad breezed through their opening rounds of the 400-meter hurdles Saturday morning, keeping their much-anticipated showdown on track for a gold-medal race next week.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

US stars Muhammad, McLaughlin cruise into women's 400m hurdles semis

Tokyo — American track stars Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin on Saturday strode into the semi-finals of the women's 400m hurdles, comfortably winning their respective heats at the Tokyo Games. The 21-year-old McLaughlin, who set a world record of 51.90 seconds at the US trials last month, won the third...
SportsBleacher Report

Olympic Track and Field 2021: Sydney McLaughlin Sets World Record, Wins 400m Hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin is a gold medalist and world-record holder in one of the most highly anticipated track and field events of the entire Tokyo Olympics. McLaughlin won the women's 400-meter hurdles race on Tuesday (Wednesday in Japan) with a blistering time of 51.46 seconds. She was joined by Dalilah Muhammad (silver) and Femke Bol (bronze) on the podium, who checked in at 51.58 seconds and 52.03 seconds, respectively.
SportsWSLS

McLaughlin defeats Muhammad, shatters own 400m hurdles WR for Olympic gold

Sydney McLaughlin roared back after the final set of barriers to capture 400m hurdles gold Wednesday in Tokyo, shaving nearly a half-second off her own world record from U.S. Trials in 51.46 and dethroning defending title-winner and teammate Dalilah Muhammad as Olympic champion. Muhammad, also the reigning world gold medalist,...
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
Sportstalesbuzz.com

USA’s Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad dominate women’s 400m hurdles final in world-record time

For the second time of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the 400-meter hurdles record has been smashed. Norway’s Karsten Warholm was the first to do that, running a 45.94 time in the men’s 400-meter hurdle on Monday. Then, the United States’ Sydney McLaughlin — already the world record holder and the only woman to run the event in fewer than 52 seconds — did it again on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Johnson, AR5newsonline.com

Decathlon, heptathlon world champions out of Tokyo Games

TOKYO, Japan — The world champions of the decathlon and heptathlon are out of Olympic medal contention after breaking down during their last races of the day. Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson injured her right calf muscle as she rounded the bend in the 200 meters, the fourth event of the competition. About an hour later, decathlon world champion Niklas Kaul of Germany appeared to injure an ankle during the 400-meter race, the fifth of 10 disciplines, and did not finish.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.

Comments / 0

