Boston College men’s hockey inks four new commits for 2023

Former UMD men's hockey captain Nick Wolff has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Boston Bruins, the team announced Monday afternoon. Wolff, a native of Eagan, Minn., served on the Bulldogs blue line from 2016-2020. He was a crucial piece of UMD's back-to-back national championships in 2018 and 2019. During his sophomore season, Wolff helped UMD to a national championship as he played in all 44 games on the season, while notching 13 points and a +8 rating. One year later, Wolff served as an assistant captain as UMD won their second straight ring. During that season, the 6-5, 230-pound Wolff would skate in 42 games, while tallying a career-high in points with 18, and an impressive +19 rating. Wolff's play earned him a spot at the Boston Bruins development camp, that summer. During his senior season in 2019-20, Wolff dawned the "C" for the Bulldogs. In a COVID-19 shortened season, the left-handed shot defenseman dressed in 33 games for UMD, while notching ten points and a +18 rating. Across his four-year Bulldog career, Wolff competed in 156 games, while scoring 14 goals and adding 39 assists for 53 career points. Additionally, he racked up a total of 233 penalty minutes, while finishing with an outstanding +59 rating.