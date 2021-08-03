Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Boston College men’s hockey inks four new commits for 2023

By SB Nation College News
bcinterruption.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College men’s hockey has added four new commitments currently slated to start in the fall of 2023:. Perhaps the most interesting name on the list is Ryan Leonard, an Amherst native and brother of former UMass-Amherst star John Leonard. Ryan cited his desire to play in Boston as a key factor in his decision, per the Hampshire Gazette:

www.bcinterruption.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#The Hampshire Gazette#Beanpot#Eagles#Usntdp#4 5 Star Recruit#Ohl#The Kitchener Rangers#Bc#College Hockey Inc#Eliteprospects#Chl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Expansion Talk and the ACC

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that discusses all the big topics that impact the program. Right now the biggest story involves the SEC poaching Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12. Do you enjoy our football coverage? Would you like exclusive insider coverage? Check out BC...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

ACC Coaches Speak Anonymously About Boston College's Staff.

Sometimes it's really tricky to get a coaching staff to speak honestly about another staff on an opposing team. The last thing they want to do is give their opponent "bulletin board material" before their game. However, the folks at Athlon Sports have been able to get ACC coaches to go anonymous and speak their minds about other ACC coaches. They of course spoke about Jeff Hafley and this is some of what they said.
NHLDaily Free Press

BU Men’s Hockey Roster Projections and the 2021 NHL Draft

The Boston University men’s hockey team will be adding some new faces to the roster this season, notably, Tyler Boucher and Ty Gallagher. The winger and defenseman both found NHL homes in the 2021 Entry Draft that started on July 23, and will sport the scarlet and white sweater come October.
Hockeymychamplainvalley.com

UVM’s Todd Woodcroft explains the benefits of going college hockey route

The NCAA continues to be well-represented in the NHL Draft. This year’s NHL Draft featured 56 college players or recruits and accounted for over one quarter of the 223 total selections. In addition to producing draft talent, the NCAA has become an appealing route for high-level players outside of North America. UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft thinks the academic and social aspects of the college game has drawn more players to this path.
College Sports247Sports

Boston College football issues 3 new 2023 offers

Boston College is currently in the process of building one of its best recruiting classes of the modern recruiting era, with its current crop of 22 class of 2022 pledges ranking 18th nationally and fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings. As crazy as...
Boston, MAnuhuskies.com

Men's Hockey Announces 2021-22 Incoming Class

BOSTON – — Fernie Flaman Head Men's Hockey CoachJerry Keefe officially introduced Tommy Miller, Jakov Novak, and Evan Fear as the three transfers joining the Huskies ahead of the 2021-22 season. Defenseman. Hometown: West Bloomfield, Michigan. Previous team: Michigan State University (Big Ten) Totaled five goals and 27 points in...
NHLFrankfort Times

Mike Sullivan named US men's hockey coach for 2022 Olympics

Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been named U.S. men’s hockey coach for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Sullivan will be behind the bench if the NHL participates, which is still a question. There is not a deal currently in place to send NHL players to the Olympics, and negotiations are ongoing.
NFL247Sports

Boston College commit Edwin Kolenge named to high school Butkus Award watch list

Three-star Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School linebacker and Boston College commit Edwin Kolenge has been named to the 2021 High School Butkus Award watch list. Like the collegiate version of the award, the Butkus Award is presented to high school football's most outstanding linebacker. Kolenge, who played his junior season...
Castleton, VTWCAX

Former player to lead Castleton men’s hockey team

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Spartan Arena will see a new coach leading the Castleton men’s hockey team and it’s a familiar face for the program. Former player Kyle Richards was named head coach earlier this month. Our Ike Bendavid sat down with Richards to learn more about the reunion. Watch...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Announces Team Awards from Previous Season

DULUTH, Minn.– The UMD Men’s Hockey team announced their team awards from last season. Senior Forward Nick Swaney was the Bulldogs MVP award. Swaney notched a team-high 28 points. Junior forward Noah Cates for the second year in a row was the Bulldogs’ most inspirational player. The captain earned All-NCHC...
Arizona Statehouseofsparky.com

Hockey’s Four To Flourish in 2021-22: Jacob Wilson

When Jacob Wilson announced his intention to return for a fifth season at Arizona State, forwards across college hockey groaned in exasperation. Though soft-spoken outside the rink, Wilson has become one of the NCAA’s most feared players thanks to his bone-crushing open-ice hits. While opposing teams thought they had seen the last of him, the Sun Devils’ co-captain decided to delay his professional career in hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament one last time.
Hockeyuscho.com

USA Hockey names Donato, Mayotte, Miller and Feaster to World Junior staff, will join Leaman at 2022 tournament

USA Hockey announced today that NCAA coaches Ted Donato (Harvard), Kris Mayotte (Michigan) and Steve Miller (Ohio State) will serve as assistant coaches, and Theresa Feaster (Providence director of hockey operations) as video coach, for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
College Sportsbcinterruption.com

Updates from Boston College Men’s Basketball Summer Practice

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein took a visit to the Boston College men’s basketball facilities on Wednesday and made a few observations. Let’s take a look:. This was expected news but good to hear nonetheless. Galloway will be one of the key experienced transfers that already has a rapport with head coach Earl Grant, so having him healthy as soon as possible is a good sign for the development of this team.
Williston, NDWilliston Daily Herald

WSC hockey welcomes back 2 returning players, 1 new commit

The Williston State College hockey team adds three more names to its fall roster, and two of those names are returning for their second year as Tetons. Thomas Patterer and Fox Dodds are returning for their second year. Meanwhile, Freddy Peters, from Rochester, New York, committed to play for the team. Peters is a goaltender.
NHLRomesentinel.com

New Jersey inks four players

UTICA — The New Jersey Devils signed four players — forwards Chase DeLeo, Brian Flynn, Joseph Gambardella and defenseman Robbie Russo — to two-way contacts. DeLeo signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 at the AHL level. The 25-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, splitting time in the NHL and with their AHL affiliate in San Diego. In 2018-19, the left-shooting forward set professional career highs scoring 20 goals and 35 assists in 66 regular-season games with San Diego. A veteran of 365 regular season AHL contests with Manitoba and San Diego, from 2015-16, DeLeo has 90 goals and 132 assists. In addition, the La Mirada, Calif., native appeared in 28 postseason games, tallying seven goals and six assists.
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine men’s hockey names Jason Fortier as new assistant coach

ORONO – It’s been a busy offseason for Ben Barr entering his first year as head coach for Maine men’s hockey, and close to the top of his list of to-do’s is finalizing a coaching staff before the team returns to campus. Maine Athletics announced on Wednesday that Jason Fortier...
NHLumdbulldogs.com

MEN'S HOCKEY ALUM WOLFF SIGNS WITH BRUINS

Former UMD men's hockey captain Nick Wolff has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Boston Bruins, the team announced Monday afternoon. Wolff, a native of Eagan, Minn., served on the Bulldogs blue line from 2016-2020. He was a crucial piece of UMD's back-to-back national championships in 2018 and 2019. During his sophomore season, Wolff helped UMD to a national championship as he played in all 44 games on the season, while notching 13 points and a +8 rating. One year later, Wolff served as an assistant captain as UMD won their second straight ring. During that season, the 6-5, 230-pound Wolff would skate in 42 games, while tallying a career-high in points with 18, and an impressive +19 rating. Wolff's play earned him a spot at the Boston Bruins development camp, that summer. During his senior season in 2019-20, Wolff dawned the "C" for the Bulldogs. In a COVID-19 shortened season, the left-handed shot defenseman dressed in 33 games for UMD, while notching ten points and a +18 rating. Across his four-year Bulldog career, Wolff competed in 156 games, while scoring 14 goals and adding 39 assists for 53 career points. Additionally, he racked up a total of 233 penalty minutes, while finishing with an outstanding +59 rating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy