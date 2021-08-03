Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Canadian soccer player is about to become the first openly trans, non-binary Olympic medalist

By Annie Reneau
Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQrHt_0bGfqD4i00

As Canada's women's soccer team prepares for its gold medal match against Sweden this week in Tokyo, it also prepares to make history as the first Olympic team to have an openly transgender, non-binary athlete win a medal at the games.

Quinn, the 25-year-old midfielder, announced their non-binary identity on social media last September, adopting they/them pronouns and a singular name. Quinn said they'd been living openly as a transgender person with their loved ones, but this was their first time coming out publicly.

"I want to be visible to queer folks who don't see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago," they wrote. "I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don't know what cis means, that's probably you!!!) to be better allies."

Quinn is originally from Toronto and is playing for Canada's national team at the Olympics, though they play soccer professionally in the U.S.

According to the CBC, Quinn was the highest-drafted Canadian in National Women's Soccer League history when they were chosen by the Washington Spirit in 2018. They now play for the OL Reign based in Tacoma, Washington.

Some people have made transgender people participating in competitive athletics a hot-button political issue, prompting controversial legislation banning transgender students from school sports in many states. While Quinn's medal win will be historic, the handful of openly transgender athletes in the Olympics are not dominating their sports—which is the fear many people cite as their reasoning for creating or supporting such laws.

The International Olympic Committee established regulations for transgender athletes and it will be releasing an updated set of guidelines in the coming months, according to the CBC. While questions remain about how qualification rules will account for various gender identities and expressions, seeing trans people like Quinn succeed in sports provides visibility and representation that's long been missing.

As Quinn told CBC Sports on Monday, "Athletics is the most exciting part of my life and it brings me the most joy. If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that's my legacy and that's what I'm here for."

Canada's soccer team narrowly beat out the favored U.S. women's team 0-1, taking the reigning champions out of gold medal contention. Now Canada and Sweden will battle it out for gold and silver as the U.S. hopes to bring home the bronze.

From Your Site Articles

  • MSNBC host pushed West Virginia governor to defend anti-trans bill ... ›
  • A Texas rule forces students to choose between sports and being ... ›
  • The next time someone says trans people shouldn't get to play ... ›

If someone were to say "video games" to you, what are the first words that come to mind? Whatever words you thought of (fun, exciting, etc.), we're willing to guess "healthy" or "mental health tool" didn't pop into your mind.

And yet… it turns out they are. Especially for Veterans.

How? Well, for one thing, video games — and virtual reality more generally — are also more accessible and less stigmatized to veterans than mental health treatment. In fact, some psychiatrists are using virtual reality systems for this reason to treat PTSD.

Secondly, video games allow people to socialize in new ways with people who share common interests and goals. And for Veterans, many of whom leave the military feeling isolated or lonely after they lose the daily camaraderie of their regiment, that socialization is critical to their mental health. It gives them a virtual group of friends to talk with, connect to, and relate to through shared goals and interests.

In addition, according to a 2018 study, since many video games simulate real-life situations they encountered during their service, it makes socialization easier since they can relate to and find common ground with other gamers while playing.

This can help ease symptoms of depression, anxiety, and even PTSD in Veterans, which affects 20% of the Veterans who have served since 9/11.

Watch here as Verizon dives into the stories of three Veteran gamers to learn how video games helped them build community, deal with trauma and have some fun.

Band of Gamers www.youtube.com

Video games have been especially beneficial to Veterans since the beginning of the pandemic when all of us — Veterans included — have been even more isolated than ever before.

And that's why Verizon launched a challenge last year, which saw $30,000 donated to four military charities.

And this year, they're going even bigger by launching a new World of Warships charity tournament in partnership with Wargaming and Wounded Warrior Project called "Verizon Warrior Series." During the tournament, gamers will be able to interact with the game's iconic ships in new and exciting ways, all while giving back.

Together with these nonprofits, the tournament will welcome teams all across the nation in order to raise money for military charities helping Veterans in need. There will be a $100,000 prize pool donated to these charities, as well as donation drives for injured Veterans at every match during the tournament to raise extra funds.

Verizon is also providing special discounts to Those Who Serve communities, including military and first responders, and they're offering a $75 in-game content military promo for World of Warships.

Tournament finals are scheduled for August 8, so be sure to tune in to the tournament and donate if you can in order to give back to Veterans in need.

From Your Site Articles

  • As the anthem debates return, a reminder that it was a veteran who ... ›
  • 6-year-old hero Bridger Walker selflessly saved his little sister from a ... ›
  • 10 photos of seriously wounded vets remind us about the real costs ... ›

When the COVID-19 pandemic socially distanced the world and pushed off the 2020 Olympics, we knew the games weren't going to be the same. The fact that they're even happening this year is a miracle, but without spectators and the usual hustle and bustle surrounding the events, it definitely feels different.

But it's not just the games themselves that have changed. The coverage of the Olympics has changed as well, including the unexpected addition of un-expert, uncensored commentary from comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Snoop Dogg on NBC's Peacock.

In the topsy-turvy world we're currently living in, it's both a refreshing and hilarious addition to the Olympic lineup.

Just watch this clip of them narrating an equestrian event. (Language warning if you've got kiddos nearby. The first video is bleeped, but the others aren't.)

Comments / 16

Upworthy

Upworthy

28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Trans People#Trans Women#Transgender People#Canadian#The Washington Spirit#Cbc Sports#Athletics#Veterans#Ptsd#Wargaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Verizon
Country
Sweden
Country
Canada
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The white women of the Norwegian handball team are finding out what hijabi women knew all along

Another day, another group of men deciding how women should cover their bodies. Except this time, the victims in the spotlight are white women from Norway. The oppressors? The International Handball Federation.Citing “improper clothing”, the Federation’s Disciplinary Commission slapped a fine of 150 euros per member of Norway’s female team at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 championship on Sunday, because they chose to wear shorts instead of the bikini bottoms that are required of players. They were penalized for deciding to add a little bit of length to their uniforms, thereby fully covering their butts and inner thighs — even...
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
SportsNew York Post

Team USA makes the wrong kind of Olympic history

This isn’t the kind of history the United States wanted to set. For the first time in 49 years, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, the U.S. failed to medal on the first day of the Summer Olympics. Eleven gold medals were given out Saturday, but an American did not...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Swimming & SurfingHuffingtonPost

Swimmers Sent Home Early From Tokyo After Olympic-Sized Error By National Federation

Six swimmers selected to represent Poland at the Tokyo Olympics returned home from Japan early after their country’s national federation picked too many athletes by mistake. The Polish Swimming Federation selected 23 swimmers to compete at the coronavirus pandemic-delayed games, which officially begin on Friday. But only 17 were actually eligible under qualifying standards, reported multiple media outlets.
FIFAPosted by
FanBuzz

Megan Rapinoe Has a Twin Sister Who Also Played Soccer

There’s only one Megan Rapinoe. You know her. You’ve heard her name. She’s made the news plenty in the last few years. From trash-talking the president to backing it up with a World Cup, Rapinoe is redefining the badass American athlete. With pink hair and a bright smile, there’s no way you could mistake Rapinoe for any other face.

Comments / 16

Community Policy