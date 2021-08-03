Amazon Hires Facebook’s Remy Merriex as Prime Video Creative Marketing Director

Amazon hired advertising creative veteran Remy Merriex , most recently at Facebook, as the newest member of the Prime Video marketing team.

Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, announced that Merriex will join Prime Video’s marketing team as global executive creative director. In the new role, he will oversee development of global creative campaigns across the Prime Video brand, content and originals marketing. Merriex will begin at Amazon on Aug. 9, reporting to Ojo, who was formerly CMO of MAC Cosmetics before she joined Amazon last year .

Merriex most recently served as global head of creative for Facebook’s Messenger group. Prior to that, he led creative on entertainment and brand marketing for Facebook Watch, Gaming, Live and Lasso (its now-defunct short-form video app ).

“I believe deeply that the most powerful forms of media will soon be launched online first and that digital entertainment is about to grow up and do to TV and film what TV and film did to radio and books,” Merriex says in his LinkedIn bio .

Currently, Merriex is also an adviser and mentor for The One School, an organization that aims to help Black creatives create world-class portfolios via free access to some of the industry’s best talent and leadership programs.

Prior to joining Facebook in 2018, Merriex was group creative director at ad agency Walton Isaacson in L.A. and had stints at companies including Trailer Park, Digital Kitchen and Shazam Entertainment.

Ojo is responsible for leading global brand and originals marketing for Amazon’s video entertainment, reporting to Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Earlier this spring, Amazon formed a new global entertainment and media division, headed by longtime company exec Jeff Blackburn , to whom Hopkins reports.