Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Hires Facebook’s Remy Merriex as Prime Video Creative Marketing Director

By Todd Spangler
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Amazon hired advertising creative veteran Remy Merriex , most recently at Facebook, as the newest member of the Prime Video marketing team.

Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, announced that Merriex will join Prime Video’s marketing team as global executive creative director. In the new role, he will oversee development of global creative campaigns across the Prime Video brand, content and originals marketing. Merriex will begin at Amazon on Aug. 9, reporting to Ojo, who was formerly CMO of MAC Cosmetics before she joined Amazon last year .

Merriex most recently served as global head of creative for Facebook’s Messenger group. Prior to that, he led creative on entertainment and brand marketing for Facebook Watch, Gaming, Live and Lasso (its now-defunct short-form video app ).

“I believe deeply that the most powerful forms of media will soon be launched online first and that digital entertainment is about to grow up and do to TV and film what TV and film did to radio and books,” Merriex says in his LinkedIn bio .

Currently, Merriex is also an adviser and mentor for The One School, an organization that aims to help Black creatives create world-class portfolios via free access to some of the industry’s best talent and leadership programs.

Prior to joining Facebook in 2018, Merriex was group creative director at ad agency Walton Isaacson in L.A. and had stints at companies including Trailer Park, Digital Kitchen and Shazam Entertainment.

Ojo is responsible for leading global brand and originals marketing for Amazon’s video entertainment, reporting to Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Earlier this spring, Amazon formed a new global entertainment and media division, headed by longtime company exec Jeff Blackburn , to whom Hopkins reports.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Marketing#Amazon Studios#Brand Marketing#Prime Video#Ojo#Cmo#Mac Cosmetics#Facebook Watch#The One School#Digital Kitchen#Shazam Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Toy Sensation Squishmallows Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Squishmallows, a top-selling range of plush toys that found a global audience during the pandemic, is giving a super-soft hug to its new agent. The range of collectibles will be represented in numerous areas by CAA, including film, television, video games, publishing, live touring and more. Produced by Jazwares, the toys have moved over 86 million units in over 40 countries since launching in 2017. In March, the New York Times wrote about the phenomenon, saying they had “cultivated a fandom in a year of grief, isolation and uncertainty.” The craze has been compared to the fevered Beanie Babies movement. Founded with eight...
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video inks deal with actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video, ever since it decided to increase its Indian content, has been virtually going for the jugular and creating huge stir in the Indian film industry. Recently, as a part of its Prime Day, it unleashed an 8-day new movie extravaganza that got itself record viewership through movies like Malik, Toofaan and Sarpattta Parambarai. Amazon Prime Video is already producing a Hindi movie with Akshay Kumar in the lead. It is also making a series with Shahid Kapoor headlining it.
BusinessObserver

ViacomCBS Is Hurting Paramount+ By Licensing Its Content Elsewhere

Let’s start with the good news. ViacomCBS announced Thursday morning that it added 6.5 million new global streaming subscribers in Q2 to push its worldwide streaming business—which encompasses Paramount+, BET+ and Showtime— adding up to more than 42 million total subs. It grew global streaming revenue 92% year-over-year, driven by growth in subscriptions and advertising, saw an 82% year-over-year rise in streaming subscription revenue, and generated a 102% year-over-year spike in streaming advertising revenue. ViacomCBS also reached an agreement with Comcast-owned broadcast Sky to begin rolling out Paramount+ internationally.
BusinessScreendaily

Amazon Studios hires Laine Kline to head local-language production (exclusive)

Amazon Studios has scored a coup and hired the former head of Sony’s local-language production business Laine Kline as head of production, local Originals. Kline started last month and will oversee physical production of the streaming platform’s global slate of original local-language scripted series and film productions. He reports to Tim Clawson, worldwide head of production and post, Amazon Studios.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Will.i.am Invest in Creator-Focused NFT Startup Cent as Part of $3 Million Round

Cent, a startup whose platform is designed to let creators make money using NFTs, announced $3 million in funding from a group of investors including Jeffrey Katzenberg and music artist-entrepreneur will.i.am. Other investors participating in the round included Zynga founder Mark Pincus, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and VC firms Galaxy Interactive and In/Visible Ventures. According to Cent CEO Cameron Hejazi, the company will use the funds to expand its non-fungible token (NFT) platform to support an ecosystem of new apps for creators. Cent is the company behind Valuables, the NFT marketplace launched in December 2020 that sold Jack Dorsey’s original tweet (“just...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Nacelle Company and North Maple Productions Set Development Deal to Expand Underrepresented Audiences (EXCLUSIVE)

The Nacelle Company has partnered with North Maple Productions in a deal intended to broaden Nacelle’s content development strategy with a focus on expanding the company’s reach to historically underrepresented audiences. Nacelle, founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, is the studio known for developing programs such as “The Movies That Made Us,” “The Toys That Made Us” and “Down to Earth With Zac Efron” for Netflix and “Behind The Attraction” for Disney Plus. North Maple Productions, co-founded by Naisha Arnold and Rushie Perera, focuses on platforming storytellers with diverse backgrounds in regards to race, gender and sexuality. Both women of color, Arnold and...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Extends First-Look Deal With Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Scooter Braun’s SB Projects has extended its first-look deal with Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. SB Projects signed their first deal with Amazon in 2019, with multiple projects currently in development at the streamer. Among those is “Neon Machine” from writer/director Jason Kim, and a modern-day YA musical feature film loosely based on the character of Lady Macbeth with writer S.J. Inwards. SB Projects’ COO Scott Manson oversees the company’s TV and film division, with executive vice president James Shin running the day-to-day operation. “We’ve found great partners in Jen Salke and her team at Amazon Studios and we look forward to...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Warner Records Ups Mike Chester to Executive VP of Promotion & Commerce

Mike Chester has been upped to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Promotion & Commerce for Warner Records. According to the announcement, in his expanded role, Chester will continue to lead the label’s promotion department while also overseeing its strategy across streaming, digital, and commercial platforms and accounts. Chester is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to Co-Chairman & COO Tom Corson. Since joining Warner Records in 2018 as EVP of Promotion, Chester has led the overhaul of the label’s promotion team and strategy, helping to build hits for Dua Lipa, Saweetie and others. “The creation of...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Twitch COO Sara Clemens to Exit After Four Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch is losing of its most senior execs: Chief operating officer Sara Clemens today announced internally that she will be leaving the Amazon-owned livestreaming company, Variety has confirmed. Clemens joined Twitch in January 2018, after previously serving as COO at Pandora and working at LinkedIn and Microsoft’s Xbox division. At an all-hands meeting Thursday, she told Twitch staffers that she is exiting in order to focus on consulting and serving on company boards. Clemens will remain in the COO role through mid-January 2022. Twitch will launch a search for a new COO later this year, according to a statement from CEO Emmett...
Businessthealaska100.com

Top trusted brands in 2021

Even through the global pandemic, consumers have brands we trust over others. It often takes a great consumer betrayal to erase a brand’s good, or on some occasions a lifetime of goodwill can be canceled with one poorly timed bad tweet. Morning Consult’s research in 10 countries shows the top...
Businessgeekwire.com

Social media manager Hootsuite acquires conversational AI-platform Heyday for $48M

Hootsuite, the Vancouver, B.C.-based social media management platform, announced Tuesday that it is acquiring Heyday, a conversational AI platform, for about $48 million USD. The acquisition will enable Hootsuite users to message their customers directly with an AI-enabled chat and video function and allow brands to respond to customers in real time. Heyday integrates with e-commerce platforms and branded websites and apps.
BusinessVentureBeat

Ryff raises $11.7M for its real-time brand integration

Ryff has raised $11.7 million for its business of inserting brand advertisements into commercials, live broadcasts, and streams in real time using digital video and animation technology. The Los Angeles-based Ryff runs an advertising business where it places virtual objects in a scene of a movie, TV commercial or show,...
BusinessThe Drum

S4 Capital unveils network-wide agency rebrand as MediaMonks takes center stage

S4 Capital has announced a network-wide rebrand, repositioning its 24 companies – which previously each operated their own individual agency brands – into a single ’unitary brand’ identity. The company will now be known as Media.Monks. The rebrand follows optimistic predictions from S4 about commercial prospects for the remainder of...
Behind Viral Videositechpost.com

How to Make TikTok Ad Creatives That Convert for eCommerce

New social platforms are alluring, and the possibility of ​​attracting new crowds by focusing on Snapchat or TikTok is appealing. However, it implies that old stages are being disregarded. Purchasers invest a ton of energy on old sites like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Numerous brands try not to make novel...
Behind Viral VideosBusiness Insider

Companies like TikTok and Home Depot are racing to hire talent to build advertising businesses

It's a good time to work in advertising. Big companies including retailers, delivery companies and new platforms are on a hiring spree for advertising execs as they build out their own ad-sales businesses. Walmart, Macy's, Walgreens, and Home Depot are setting up retail media platforms to offset thin retail margins. Amazon is gobbling up adtech expertise to sell a variety of ad formats to brands. And even digital platforms like TikTok and Spotify are vying for social and audio ad dollars.
Businessmurphyshockeylaw.net

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google Market Report 2020: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

Global Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google Market delivers a credible estimation for the predicted period. This study also opens up new distribution networks and opens up new markets all over the world. This research report assists its clients in expanding their businesses in these volatile markets. For the projected era, this research report provides an accurate growth rate summary. The analysts perform a detailed study of the global market size, total earnings, gross share, share, trends, and profit margin in order to accurately forecast the future, provide expert guidance to investors, and keep them up to date on new business developments. This has been compounded by the need for knowledge of market dynamics, incentive analysis, innovations, and comparative performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy