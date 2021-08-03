Project Dignidad has vouchers for a new pair of school shoes, socks for students

Parents with children heading back to school this month may be eligible for a little help with school shoes (and a new pair of socks), courtesy of Project Dignidad.

According to it's webpage, Project Dignidad is an ecumenical ministry that provides food to individuals and families in emergency situations, as well as providing food and clothes to those in need.

The ministry currently has $50 vouchers for school-aged children through 18 years to get one pair of shoes and one package of socks from the Shoe Dept. at Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive.

Vouchers are available at Project Dignidad, located at Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 313 W. Avenue N. The ministry is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

When picking up the voucher, a parent or guardian must provide proof of income and proof of child’s name. One voucher per child will be given and the child/children must be present in the store when purchasing the shoes.

The vouchers are valid through Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information, call 325-658-7885 or 325-777-1304.