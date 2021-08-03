Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Project Dignidad has vouchers for a new pair of school shoes, socks for students

Posted by 
FOX West Texas
FOX West Texas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KhYg_0bGfpvR700

Parents with children heading back to school this month may be eligible for a little help with school shoes (and a new pair of socks), courtesy of Project Dignidad.

According to it's webpage, Project Dignidad is an ecumenical ministry that provides food to individuals and families in emergency situations, as well as providing food and clothes to those in need.

The ministry currently has $50 vouchers for school-aged children through 18 years to get one pair of shoes and one package of socks from the Shoe Dept. at Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive.

Vouchers are available at Project Dignidad, located at Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 313 W. Avenue N. The ministry is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

When picking up the voucher, a parent or guardian must provide proof of income and proof of child’s name. One voucher per child will be given and the child/children must be present in the store when purchasing the shoes.

The vouchers are valid through Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information, call 325-658-7885 or 325-777-1304.

Comments / 0

FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Vouchers#Shoes#Charity#Project Dignidad#The Shoe Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Focus Daily News

Free Back to School Supplies for Every Child in America

DENVER – July 14, 2021 – Ibotta, a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced it will provide millions of children in America with free back to school supplies for the upcoming school year. In partnership with some of the most iconic brands for kids like Skippy, Kleenex and Nature’s Own, Ibotta’s “Back to School FREE for All” program will give students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples to help ease the financial burden for families heading into the 2021-2022 school year.
publicradiotulsa.org

Clothing Assistance Payments Of $150 Available To Cherokee Citizen K-12 Students

Applications are scheduled to open Tuesday for Cherokee Nation's clothing assistance program, which provides $150 for new clothes for school-aged Cherokee citizens. “Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I both understand how important it is to provide clothing assistance to our Cherokee students and I am excited that for the second year in a row, we are able to extend this assistance to all Cherokee students, regardless of their residency or family income,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “We know the clothing assistance program will help ease the burden of back-to-school costs so many families face each year.”
Public Healthdrgnews.com

Families set to receive food assistance for school children due to COVID-19

The South Dakota Departments of Social Services and Education will be providing assistance with food costs to families who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19 related school closures. Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson says the Pandemic EBT for school children...
ShoppingHGTV

The Best School Backpacks for Students of Every Age

When your kids are carrying their everyday essentials on their back, a durable, well-organized and stylish bag is key. Size matters when selecting your kid's backpack. One that's too big or doesn't fit your kid well can cause back or shoulder pain. For the ideal backpack length, measure the distance between your child's shoulders to their belly button and add two inches. The right width matches the measurement between their shoulder blades with wiggle room of up to two inches wider.
EducationPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Target offers teachers back to school discount through July

It’s almost back to school time for students, so for the teachers who are already preparing Target is offering 15% off certain classroom supplies through July 31. The savings are offered to K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers at daycare and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade school instructors. Eligible educators must verify through the Target Circle Loyalty Program to get the coupon code. The discount can be redeemed once on orders online or in-store.
EducationAndalusia Star News

CCS students to receive school supplies for coming year

Whether students need pencils, notebook paper, three-ring binders, crayons, or all the above, back-to-school shopping occurs every summer. These school supply lists outline the items students are expected to bring on the first day. It’s a routine parents and their children are long accustomed to. Thanks to a generous donation, county students will depart from that norm in the 2021-2022 school year.
Educationspectrumlocalnews.com

Advice for parents on back-to-school shopping during the pandemic

Families are starting to do their back-to-school shopping for a school year that will look a little more normal compared to last year. Kristin McGrath, the editor of The Real Deal by RetailMeNot, spoke with Spectrum News 1 about school supplies, clothes and ways to save money on all of it.
EducationKSLTV

Back-To-School Shopping Begins As School Year Approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Students across Utah will head back to the classroom later this month, meaning it’s time for another round of back-to-school shopping. From school supplies to lunch boxes and new clothes, KSL’s Jenne Anderson visited Smith’s to see what deals they have leading up to the first day of school.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Free shoes for the new school year given out in Lima

An organization in Lima is stepping up to help with kids' school supplies for back to school. The Lima Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program, or UMADAOP, organized a “Stepping into promise back to school event” on Saturday. They gave out free shoes to any kids who needs...
Kent County, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Free Back-to-School Shoes for Kids

It's a program that is called Shoes Help Our Elementary Students (S.H.O.E.S.). The program is coordinated by a local non-profit organization called In The Image. They have been giving away free shoes for elementary aged students for 25 years. This year the giveaway will be on Monday, August 9th, 2021...
Charitieskadn.com

Help United Way of Acadiana Stuff The Bus With School Supplies

This year’s Stuff the Bus is happening now to prepare students and schools for the coming year. We are currently accepting donations and distributing donation boxes to local businesses and workplaces. Businesses can also participate by hosting an internal drive with colleagues. Contact Logan Pearce for additional information. Supplies Needed:
Clyde, NCThe Mountaineer

Backpacks and shoes: Essentials for school

CLYDE — New Covenant Church was abuzz with activity Saturday morning as the Back to School Blessing event offered food, activities and the opportunity for 900 kids to get a fully stocked backpack. The backpacks included virtually every theme imaginable and were separated into groups so that students would get...
ProtestsNew Times

Moms for Liberty to protest mask requirements in schools

A recently formed advocacy group is holding a rally to protest potential mask and vaccine requirements in local schools, but education officials say those guidelines are mandated by the state. On July 16, Moms for Liberty SLO County plans to host a rally at the SLO County Public Health Department...
Charitieshamlethub.com

Putnam CAP seeking donations for back to school supplies

Here at Putnam Community Action Partnership we believe that education is not only a human right, but also a vehicle for moving children out of poverty. Arriving equipped for school helps them feel stable and confident in their ability to learn. Literacy improves an individual’s health, income and overall well-being.
Lowndes County, GAValdosta Daily Times

Back-to-school drives benefit students

VALDOSTA – Various businesses and organizations are sponsoring school supply drives to benefit Lowndes County students. Here are three places where you can donate. – The Haven hosts an ongoing supply drive to benefit the nonprofit's clients, according to organizers. Michelle Girtman, The Haven executive director, said the drive will...
San Angelo, TXconchovalleyhomepage.com

Project Dignidad and Sunset Mall Shoe Dept team up to give shoes to kids

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Project Dignidad and the Shoe Department at Sunset Mall are working together to give shoes to children in the San Angelo area. Vouchers for one pair of shoes and one pair of socks can be picked up at Project Dignidad, located in Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 313 W. Ave. N in San Angelo. A parent or guardian picking up a voucher will need to provide proof of income and proof of the child’s name.
Advocacymurphymonitor.com

Free meals provided for students this year

There’s still no such thing as a free lunch, even if students don’t have to pony up any money at the cafeteria this year. The United States Department of Agriculture has issued extended waivers that will allow schools to offer free meals – breakfast and lunch – to all students for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, a student’s household income must adhere to eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but that is not the case this year.
CharitiesPosted by
Action News Jax

Publix Tools for School: Help today’s students become tomorrow’s achievers

Donate to Tools for School at checkout to help students in our community on July 22nd – August 2nd. When you give to Publix Tools for School, you’re helping students who may not have basic learning materials like pens, markers, crayons, or notebooks. In some classrooms, teachers have been known to use their own money to provide these resources. With Tools for School, teachers and students can focus on doing what’s most important. Your contributions support local charities dedicated to helping kids succeed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy