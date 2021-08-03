Cancel
1st cruise ship docks in Puerto Rico since pandemic began

By DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Independent Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Carnival Mardi Gras docked Tuesday in Puerto Rico — the first time a cruise ship has visited the U.S. territory since the pandemic began. Some cautiously celebrated the arrival. It comes as Puerto Rico has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases blamed on the Delta variant but also as it seeks to restart its crucial tourism sector, which depended largely on record numbers of cruise ship passengers in recent years.

