Looper (UK Import) (4K UHD Review)

[Editor’s Note: This is a UK import 4K release. The UHD disc is compatible with players worldwide, but the Blu-ray is limited to REGION B.]. In the year 2044, a slick twenty-something named Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) gets steadily richer working as a “looper” for a Kansas City crime syndicate. This means he executes the syndicate’s enemies and disposes of their bodies, but not current enemies—targets from the future that the syndicate’s operation in 2074 sends on one-way, dead-end trips back in time. Joe kills by day, parties by night, and generally cares for nothing but himself. But when his friend and fellow looper Seth (Paul Dano) fails to kill a target that he realized was his future self, Joe briefly tries to help, which swiftly draws the wrath of their boss, Abe (Jeff Daniels). It seems that “having your loop closed” is a prospect that every looper must face eventually. So Joe isn’t too surprised when his next target is his own future self (played by Bruce Willis). But future Joe manages to escape before young Joe can kill him. It seems he’s on a mission to take out the person who wants him dead in 2074, who in 2044 is just a boy. But determined to close his own loop to get right with Abe, young Joe tries to predict where his future self will go next, which soon leads him to Sara (Emily Blunt), a single mother who’s struggling to manage a farm and give her young child a better future.