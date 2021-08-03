Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Looper (UK Import) (4K UHD Review)

By Bill Hunt
thedigitalbits.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: This is a UK import 4K release. The UHD disc is compatible with players worldwide, but the Blu-ray is limited to REGION B.]. In the year 2044, a slick twenty-something named Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) gets steadily richer working as a “looper” for a Kansas City crime syndicate. This means he executes the syndicate’s enemies and disposes of their bodies, but not current enemies—targets from the future that the syndicate’s operation in 2074 sends on one-way, dead-end trips back in time. Joe kills by day, parties by night, and generally cares for nothing but himself. But when his friend and fellow looper Seth (Paul Dano) fails to kill a target that he realized was his future self, Joe briefly tries to help, which swiftly draws the wrath of their boss, Abe (Jeff Daniels). It seems that “having your loop closed” is a prospect that every looper must face eventually. So Joe isn’t too surprised when his next target is his own future self (played by Bruce Willis). But future Joe manages to escape before young Joe can kill him. It seems he’s on a mission to take out the person who wants him dead in 2074, who in 2044 is just a boy. But determined to close his own loop to get right with Abe, young Joe tries to predict where his future self will go next, which soon leads him to Sara (Emily Blunt), a single mother who’s struggling to manage a farm and give her young child a better future.

thedigitalbits.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Ryan
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Uhd#4k Resolution#Uk#Uk Import#K Uhd Review#Uhd#French#The Adjustment Bureau#A Quiet Place#Ultra Hd#Vfx#K Digital Intermediate#Entertainment One#Hdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Elephant Man, The (UK Import) (4K UHD Review)

[Editor's Note: This is a UK Import. The Ultra HD disc is Region Free while the two Blu-rays are Region B locked.]. The Elephant Man is the true story of John Merrick (John Hurt), a horribly disfigured man in Victorian England who is rescued from a life as a circus sideshow performer thanks to the efforts of Dr. Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins). At first, he’s still treated like a freak even by the hospital staff and even Treves, but eventually most of them come to realize the intelligence and dignity buried beneath his deformed exterior. The Elephant Man was only the second feature directed by David Lynch, and his first time working on someone else’s project—in this case for Brooksfilms, under the aegis of none other than Mel Brooks.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Ran (UK Import) (4K UHD Review)

[Editor’s Note: This is a European import 4K release. The 4K disc is compatible with all UHD players worldwide, but the Blu-ray Discs are limited to REGION B. You’ll need an All Region capable player to access them. The film portion of this review is by Barrie Maxwell. The overall 4K UHD review is by Bill Hunt.]
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

True Romance (UK Import) (4K UHD Review)

[Editor’s Note: This is a UK import, but the disc itself is Region Free.]. True Romance is a true oddity, the collision between a neophyte screenwriter obsessed with pop culture and an established director at the height of his glossy but superficial style. Quentin Tarantino and Tony Scott were nobody's idea of a marriage made in heaven, and it's a minor miracle that the film works at all, but the major miracle is that it actually works like gangbusters. The story itself isn't particularly noteworthy: Clarence (Christian Slater) is an employee of a comic book store in Detroit who is content with his dead-end job until he meets Alabama (Patricia Arquette) at a theater showing a Sonny Chiba triple feature. The two form an instant connection, though there’s more to Alabama than meets the eye. Clarence’s relationship with her will lead the two on a cross-country adventure with a suitcase full of contraband, pursued by both the police and the mafia. The story may not be novel, but the devil is in the details—Tarantino’s patented dialogue, combined with Scott’s casting choices and staging, resulted in a film which has stood the test of time despite its unfortunate box office failure in 1993.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Quiet Place, A: Part II (4K UHD Review)

Set in the immediate aftermath of the alien invasion depicted in A Quiet Place (2018), John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II follows the surviving members of the Abbott family, who flee the ruins of their rural New York farm in the hope of finding safety with a family friend, Emmett (played by Cillian Murphy), who’s taken shelter in an old steel mill. But as Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children enter the grounds, her son Marcus (Noah Jupe) steps in a bear trap that’s part of the place’s defenses. The marauding aliens hear his screams and attack, but Marcus manages to get them all into his bunker just in time. He doesn’t want them to stay however, especially when he sees that Emily is carrying a newborn child. But Emily’s teenage daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), who is deaf, decides to take matters into her own hands. Her father Lee (Krasinski) discovered that the sound-sensitive aliens can be stopped by high-frequency audio feedback, so Regan takes it upon herself to find a boat that will carry her to an island just off the coast where a radio station has continued broadcasting music throughout the invasion. Her hope is that she can transmit the feedback over the air and thus save her family... and everyone else as well.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

The Guns of Navarone is coming to 4K from Sony, plus new Paramount 4K catalog, a Dementia 13: DC & remembering Jonathan Rinzler

We’ve got more great new disc reviews for you to enjoy today, as well as more release news too... Tim has also given William Witney’s Master of the World (1961) a look on Blu-ray, a hybrid adaptation of a pair of classic Jules Vern novels (Robur the Conqueror and Master of the World). That arrives on Blu-ray on 8/31 from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

BFI bows The Seventh Seal on 4K Ultra HD, plus Paramount has From Dusk Til Dawn coming on UHD, and more news & reviews

We’re wrapping up the week here at The Digital Bits with a trio of additional disc reviews and a bit more release news too. First up, those reviews... Tim kicks things off with a look at Jacques Tourneur’s 1964 horror-comedy classic The Comedy of Terrors, starring Vincent Price, Boris Karloff, and Peter Lorre. It’s coming to Blu-ray on 8/31 from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Twister: Remastered Mediabook Edition - German Import

Overview - After turning getting stuck on a commuter bus into one of the biggest and best action thrillers of the 90s, Jan de Bont pointed his attention to one of the deadliest weather phenomena inTwister. Starring Bill Paxton, Hellen Hunt, Cary Elwes and some guy called Phillip Seymour Hoffman - this tall tale of competing storm chasers may have its cornball human moments but the storm sequences still pack an adrenalin-fueled wallop. Now Turbine Media Group is unleashing the full fury of this film in a new two-disc Blu-ray Mediabook release offering brand new Dolby Atmos or Auro 3D audio tracks! If you’re ready to rattle the walls and blow out your sound system, this comes Recommended!
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Dirty Dancing (Steelbook) (4K UHD Review)

While vacationing with her family at Kellerman’s swanky Catskills resort in the summer of 1963, Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman (Jennifer Grey) breaks the guest rules by befriending the resort’s working class entertainment staff, including star dance instructors Penny Johnson (Cynthia Rhodes) and her partner Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). But when Penny discovers that she’s pregnant, Baby—wanting only to help—asks her father (Jerry Orbach) for money that she then gives to Penny to pay for an abortion. The back alley procedure goes badly, so Baby’s father—who’s a doctor—quickly steps in to help the girl. But when he realizes that this is what his money paid for, he’s not only furious at Baby, he wrongly assumes that Johnny was the father, all of which makes things vastly more complicated when Johnny begins teaching Baby how to dance… and the pair inevitably falls in love.
Moviescinelinx.com

'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' 4K UHD Review

THE SET-UP Police Detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Chris Rock) chases a killer who targets cops using the twisted style of traps used by the original Jigsaw killer, John Kramer. Also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. THE DELIVERY. Spiral, the ninth entry...
TV & Videosthedigitalbits.com

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (4K UHD Review)

Young Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) is as good a boy as they come. He works hard delivering papers to help support his single mother and his four elderly and bedridden grandparents, whom his mother cares for. He never gets into trouble. And he studies hard in school. But Charlie dreams of bigger things in life, dreams strongly influenced by the fact that he regularly walks past a mysterious chocolate factory owned by the great Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein). Those dreams loom suddenly larger when its announced on TV one day that Wonka is inviting a handful of lucky people inside his factory for a tour. It seems he’s hidden five Golden Tickets in his latest shipment of Wonka Bars, so the world quickly scrambles to find them. And when Charlie unexpectedly discovers the very last one at the local candy stand, he and his Grandpa Joe (Jack Albertson, The Poseidon Adventure, TV’s Chico and the Man) are in for the time of their lives.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Luca 4K UHD Video Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam, discusses LUCA premiering today on 4K UHD Combo Pack!. Purchase LUCA 4K UHD Combo Pack today from Amazon.com!. Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. The voice cast features Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film is directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (“Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Maniac”) created the score.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (4K UHD Review)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World celebrates the joy of filmmaking like few films before or since. Orson Welles famously called the RKO lot “The biggest electric train set any boy ever had," but for director Edgar Wright, making movies is a train set, Lincoln Logs, Tinkertoys, Legos, and an Erector Set all rolled into one. Like Welles before him, Wright delights in exploring the infinite possibilities contained within all of the tools at his fingertips, but unlike Welles, he hasn’t had a studio system trying to beat him back at every opportunity. As a result, he’s had the luxury of refining his skill set on every film, without having to struggle to find the resources to do so.
Orange, CAcomicmix.com

A Clockwork Orange Makes 4K Ultra HD Debut Sept. 21

BURBANK, CA – Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 classic dystopian film, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital on September 21. Adapted from Anthony Burgess’s 1962 decline-of-civilization novel, A Clockwork Orange received four Academy Award® nominations; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Based on Material from Another Medium) and Best Film Editing.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Universal Classic Monsters’ to Scare in 4K This October

Four of the most classic monsters of them all will be gracing the small screen in 4K this Halloween season. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced an October 5th, 2021 release date for the Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection. This box set includes new 4k versions with HDR of Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Spiral (Review)

Director – Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Repo! The Genetic Opera) Starring – Chris Rock (New Jack City, Dogma), Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel, Pulp Fiction), and Max Minghella (The Social Network, Horns) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 3/5. When I was in high school the first Saw film...
Electronicshometoys.com

10 Best Blu-Ray (and 4K Blu-Ray) Players

Your home entertainment setup may seem perfect, but a Blu-ray player can make a significant difference in how you watch films. Blu-ray players are available in two options, including the more recent 4K UHD Blu-ray format and legacy 1080p Blu-ray. Both choices offer lossless audio, but the video resolution could make a big difference, depending on whether you’ve upgraded to a 4K television.
MoviesPopculture

Nicolas Cage's New Movie Is the Best-Reviewed of His Career

Nicolas Cage is back in movie theaters across the country right now, and his new movie is getting rave reviews. Cage's filmography has taken a big turn since the mid-2000s, with the Academy Award winner abandoning major studio flicks like Ghost Rider and National Treasure for a string of independent, small-budget movies (many of which are released on demand). Several of his last few projects have garnered buzz, including the horror epic Mandy, sci-fi mind-bender Color out of Space and animatronic slasher Willy's Wonderland. However, his new movie, Pig, is also getting rave reviews on top of the media attention, per Rotten Tomatoes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy