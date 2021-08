The Baldwin Legion baseball team will be hosting the Class A Region 1 playoffs starting July 23. The first game that day at 4:30 p.m., will be Osceola versus Osseo with Baldwin playing Altoona at 7 p.m. It’s a double elimination tournament and the losers of those game will play each other at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The winners will play that day at 12 p.m., and the winner of the 9:30 a.m. game and loser of the 12 p.m. game will play each other at 2:30 p.m.