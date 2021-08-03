Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Two towns near affordable housing threshold

By Aidan Pollard, Morgan Beard
theweektoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time coming, but Marion and Rochester are on their way to satisfying the state’s “40B” requirement that at least 10% of housing in town be deemed affordable. In addition to aiding the area’s less wealthy residents, meeting that 10% threshold would allow both towns to shut...

sippican.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#The Tri Town#Steen Realty Of Dartmouth#Rochester Crossroads#Local Initiative Program#Mattapoisett Select Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Garfield County, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County revenue bonds to assist with housing initiatives

Garfield County commissioners recently approved the allocation of revenue bonds toward residential rental projects and single-family mortgage loans for low- and moderate-income families in the area. The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) is seeking to utilize more than $3.3 million in private activity bonds toward affordable housing initiatives in...
Real EstateSierra Sun

Housing incentives approved for Tahoe

Updated rules to encourage more affordable housing options for Tahoe residents and workers have been unanimously approved by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board, the agency said today. The approval significantly expands the number of properties in the Tahoe Basin that can add an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Affordable housing development to be renovated

A large affordable housing development is going to get a major facelift next year, and the city of Grand Junction has offered its support. The City Council approved the allocation of a $3.6 million tax exempt bond to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority in support of a Treadstone Companies and Monfric Development project to renovate Monument Ridge Townhomes, a Section 8 housing development on Orchard Mesa, south of U.S. Highway 50 off Linden Avenue.
Nashville, TNWKRN

$10 million committed to affordable housing crisis in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a big chunk of change for an even bigger mission. According to the latest data from RE/MAX, with the median home sale price in Nashville sitting just under $400,000, it’s become nearly impossible for some to afford a down payment. Two organizations are hoping to...
Chicago, ILchicagocrusader.com

Preservation of Affordable Housing acquires Island Terrace Apartments near future site of Obama Presidential Center

High rise apartment building in Woodlawn once owned by cosmetic magnate George Johnson sold for over $29M. Island Terrace, a 21-story apartment high rise in Woodlawn that was once owned by cosmetic magnate George E. Johnson Sr., was recently sold for $29.5 million to the Preservation of Affordable Housing. Located at 6430 S. Stony Island, across from the planned Obama Presidential Center, Island Terrace has 240 apartments accommodating a broad range of incomes and household sizes.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Affordable Housing Taskforce to meet Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As Cheyenne continues to grow, housing needs grow with it. Cheyenne’s mayor created an affordable housing task force. Their job is to pave the way to new housing. The affordable housing task force is holding its monthly meeting Monday, and their job is to...
House RentMining Journal

Lack of affordable housing at issue

Last month renters facing eviction got a breather in the form of a one-month extension of the federal moratorium. The eviction moratorium was put in place to keep people and families out of emergency housing in the wake of COVID-19-related layoffs and closures. Done by way of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a means to keep crowding (and contagion) out of shelters, it stopped landlords from removing tenants who couldn’t pay rent.
Chino, CAchampionnewspapers.com

Chino using overlays to build state-mandated housing

The city of Chino is grappling with a vital document that sometimes causes frustration within city governments—the housing element. The housing element, part of every city’s general plan, was presented to the Chino city council at the July 20 meeting. The council has been holding public workshops on the plan...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Investigators: Affordable housing woes in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Finding an affordable place to live in Memphis or anywhere right now is becoming more and more difficult. A person working minimum wage can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in America, according to a national report. Making matters worse, often what is affordable is unlivable. An...
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Company says it offers affordable housing

Throughout the pandemic, as consumers opted for delivery of food, clothes and items typically shopped for in person, there was the question of what would happen to Simi Valley’s several shopping centers when life returned to normal. The Gerrity Group, where I am the vice president of asset management, is...
Saint Petersburg, FLThe Weekly Challenger

Mayoral candidates discuss affordable housing

ST. PETERSBURG — To confront the city’s current housing crisis, seven of the eight St. Petersburg mayoral candidates took part in the “Zoning is the Answer” summit on July 27 at the St. Petersburg College Allstate Center. Marcile Power was unable to attend. Although approaches to solving the affordable housing...
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Affordable housing in Aransas?

There has been a lot of conversation recently about providing more affordable housing in Rockport, but there is a counterpoint to that sentiment. Back when kids (with no diplomas and no skills) had summer jobs, they learned what a hard days work was like and learned some basic economics. While spreading fresh cow manure in gardens and pruning miles of the blood letting bougainvillea hedges at $1.10 per hour, I learned that low skill pays low wages.
Pendleton, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

More affordable housing is on the horizon

PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has set and met a goal of 50 new housing units a year. This year, that goal has already been more than doubled. Mayor John Turner said that by Aug. 1, there were permits issued for 138 new units. The city’s housing crisis shows...
Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

Affordable Housing Back to School Event

Alexandria, LA- The Alexandria Housing Authority, BGC Advantage, Congregational Security Inc., Soul Reborn, and Good Life Living Group, city representatives, and many more are set to gather for a Back to School Event on Saturday, August 7th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Royal Ridge apartment community. As part of the $100 million investment into community development, this special event is designed to benefit the residents (youth and parents) of all nine (9) Alexandria Housing Authority properties. In addition to the distribution of school supplies, families will receive information on various services and participate in activities aimed at providing mind, body, social, and cultural enrichment for attendees. “We are committed to providing access to resources and experiences that help enhance quality of life and improve outcomes for our residents. Preparing our families for back-to-school can set the tone for a productive and successful year.” said Stephan Fontenot, Alexandria Housing Authority Executive Director. “We are grateful to all our partners and community organizations that have collaborated on this fun-filled event with special thanks to the Rapides Parish School District and the Alexandria Senior High Football and Volleyball teams.” The Alexandria Housing Authority will provide residents transportation to and from the event. There will be various booths and experiences including a “Mindfulness for Moms” pavilion by Congregational Security Inc (CSI) and Soul Reborn and a “Manhood for Dads” pavilion by CSI and Goodwill Living Group. Other activities include Hula Hoop, Dance-Off, and Mindset Challenges. Personal grooming opportunities for haircuts and hair and skin classes will be provided. Food trucks and concessions will be available for lunch and snacks. “A growing body of research suggests that safe, affordable housing may increase children’s opportunities for educational success,” said Holly Knight, BGC Advantage CEO. “We want to do more than provide shelter. Events like this at our developments help extend and reinforce the benefits of stable housing. We are proud to have development partners like the Alexandria Housing Authority that share our mission.” The event will be held at the Joseph P. Page Recreation Area in the newly completed Royal Ridge Development. Royal Ridge is part of the Royal Cambridge development, this $50 million project was the result of a partnership between the Alexandria Housing Authority (AHA) and BGC Advantage. Together, the partners have converted the entirety of the AHA portfolio for a total development investment of nearly 100 million dollars across 9 sites, delivering 669 high-quality affordable housing units to the low-income residents of the Alexandria community.
Real Estatewaheagle.com

No objection to affordable housing

About Bill Coon’s eight tiny homes project, I forgot to mention that he plans to build it all on the left side of the single lane gravel driveway right smack dab in front of the neighbor’s back yard. If you do drive out to see where he plans to build...
Westchester County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Westchester affordable housing settlement is terminated

WHITE PLAINS – After 12 years of Westchester County being under the watchful eye of a federal monitor, it is able to close the book on the Affordable Housing Settlement. The county recently received notification from U.S. District Judge Denise Cote that it was in substantial compliance with the consent decree, and a federal housing monitor was no longer needed.
Real EstateFlathead Beacon

A Model for Truly Affordable Housing

Last spring, Amanda Donnell came across a rare anomaly in the local housing market: a home for sale under $200,000. At $185,000, the place wasn’t in great condition, and in fact had been listed at $112,000 the previous year. But it was in her price range. Or so she thought. Another buyer quickly swooped in with a high cash offer, and it was gone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy