Two towns near affordable housing threshold

Alexandria, LA- The Alexandria Housing Authority, BGC Advantage, Congregational Security Inc., Soul Reborn, and Good Life Living Group, city representatives, and many more are set to gather for a Back to School Event on Saturday, August 7th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Royal Ridge apartment community. As part of the $100 million investment into community development, this special event is designed to benefit the residents (youth and parents) of all nine (9) Alexandria Housing Authority properties. In addition to the distribution of school supplies, families will receive information on various services and participate in activities aimed at providing mind, body, social, and cultural enrichment for attendees. “We are committed to providing access to resources and experiences that help enhance quality of life and improve outcomes for our residents. Preparing our families for back-to-school can set the tone for a productive and successful year.” said Stephan Fontenot, Alexandria Housing Authority Executive Director. “We are grateful to all our partners and community organizations that have collaborated on this fun-filled event with special thanks to the Rapides Parish School District and the Alexandria Senior High Football and Volleyball teams.” The Alexandria Housing Authority will provide residents transportation to and from the event. There will be various booths and experiences including a “Mindfulness for Moms” pavilion by Congregational Security Inc (CSI) and Soul Reborn and a “Manhood for Dads” pavilion by CSI and Goodwill Living Group. Other activities include Hula Hoop, Dance-Off, and Mindset Challenges. Personal grooming opportunities for haircuts and hair and skin classes will be provided. Food trucks and concessions will be available for lunch and snacks. “A growing body of research suggests that safe, affordable housing may increase children’s opportunities for educational success,” said Holly Knight, BGC Advantage CEO. “We want to do more than provide shelter. Events like this at our developments help extend and reinforce the benefits of stable housing. We are proud to have development partners like the Alexandria Housing Authority that share our mission.” The event will be held at the Joseph P. Page Recreation Area in the newly completed Royal Ridge Development. Royal Ridge is part of the Royal Cambridge development, this $50 million project was the result of a partnership between the Alexandria Housing Authority (AHA) and BGC Advantage. Together, the partners have converted the entirety of the AHA portfolio for a total development investment of nearly 100 million dollars across 9 sites, delivering 669 high-quality affordable housing units to the low-income residents of the Alexandria community.