The share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income fell sharply from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2021. The National Association of Home Builders says building material costs, high demand, and low inventory have pushed home prices up by tens of thousands of dollars. The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index found 63.1% of existing and new homes sold during the first quarter were affordable to median-income families, but that dropped to just 56.6% from April to the end of June. The national median home price is now $350,000.