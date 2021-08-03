Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nigerian Doctors Strike Amid Coronavirus Third Wave |

By James Python
Posted by 
North Denver News
North Denver News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ABUJA, NIGERIA – Doctors in Nigeria’s state-run hospitals have walked off the job over what they call poor salaries, insurance, and facilities despite a third wave of coronavirus infections. Hospitals were already struggling to cope with the caseload and health authorities fear the strike, which began Monday, could overwhelm them and end up costing lives.

northdenvernews.com

Comments / 0

North Denver News

North Denver News

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Newspaper of record for North Denver

 https://northdenvernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerians#Nard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: New post-Covid complication found in India as patients suffer from liver abscess

As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.One of the patients died due to this post-Covid complication and at least eight of the 14 had received steroids while they were being treated for the virus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. Doctors also said that poor nutrition and the use of steroids are some of the possible reasons behind the formation of the pus in the patients’ liver, according to news agency PTI. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has been accused of arresting several doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients over their support for the anti-junta protests. Doctors and media reports said at least nine doctors, who volunteered to provide tele-medicine services, have been detained by the military, according to Reuters. This comes even as Myanmar registered 6,000 new infections on Thursday.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Malaysia shuts vaccination center after 204 staff infected

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination center in its worst-hit state Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. The closure was the first of a vaccination center and came as the country's new confirmed infections breached five...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nigeria receives four million Covid-19 vaccine doses from US

Nigeria received four million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the United States on Sunday as the West African nation steps up efforts to battle a third wave of infections. The doses, which came on two planes, were received by officials from the UN children agency UNICEF on behalf...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Virus strikes twice for India's first Covid patient

India's first coronavirus patient, a student who was in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has tested positive for a second time, a medical official told AFP on Wednesday. The 21-year-old woman from the southern state of Kerala has no symptoms but is in isolation at her home, Thrissur district medical officer Reena KJ told AFP. The woman tested positive again during a routine check ahead of a trip to New Delhi. "Health teams are in constant touch with her," Reena said.
Public HealthVoice of America

Indonesian Doctors Dying of COVID-19 Amid Surge

COVID-19 is taking a devastating toll on medical professionals in Indonesia, where 114 doctors have died so far this month, more than double the number of doctors who died in June, according to a physicians’ network known as the Mitigation Team of the Indonesian Medical Association, or IDI. The rising...
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Caution warning as Cumbria heads for biggest rise

Health bosses in Cumbria are warning people to follow coronavirus precautions as the county is on course for its biggest weekly rise in cases. There were more than 3,330 new Covid-19 cases in the week ending 16 July and Cumbria County Council said this week it is on course to have even more.
Public Healthchemindnews.com

Nigerian doctors strike as they demand better pay and adequate facilities

As Nigeria faces a third wave of coronavirus, doctors in state-run hospitals have begun a strike over wages, insurance coverage, and insufficient facilities. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) began a strike on Monday, representing nearly 40% of doctors in Africa’s most populous country. It is the latest in a string of medical professional work stoppages.
Labor IssuesKeene Sentinel

South Africa says third coronavirus wave has passed its peak

South Africa’s government said a third wave of coronavirus infections has passed its peak, a development that could give it scope to ease a ban on alcohol sales and other restrictions. The country recorded 14,858 new cases in the past 24 hours, down from 16,240 the day before, indicating the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy