It seems like everywhere I hear of power sweepers who are struggling to get bodies behind the wheels. It is not only this industry but many industries. Many companies are asking what they can do to attract and retain employees. One way that seems to be adding value and helping with retention is employee training. There is a perception of value when an employer invests in the training of their employees. Training employees to do their job correctly trickles down into pride in their career as well as enhanced professionalism for the company. So where can you find professional training for the power sweeping industry?