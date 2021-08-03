Cancel
For the first time, Cuba approves Cuban-owned Miami company to do business on the island

Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cuban government has authorized a company owned by Miami businessman Hugo Cancio to operate on the island, an unusual ruling on a request that Cancio submitted more than a year ago that was initially rejected. A decree signed by Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca allows Cancio’s...

