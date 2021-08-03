Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, VA

Substantive town governance or ‘Political Theater’ on vaccination mandates? Split council passes ordinance expressing ‘opposition’ to COVID vaccination mandates

By Roger Bianchini
royalexaminer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for political drama – and why not in the current age of American and Front Royal politics? – the greatest drama from Monday’s 6 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting at Town Hall may have been whether Scott Lloyd would vote WITH Letasha Thompson in rejecting passage of an Ordinance mirroring the terms – without direct legal implications – of Lloyd’s rejected Ordinance proposal of the previous week. That ordinance would have legislatively forbid employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates within the town limits.

royalexaminer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Health
Winchester, VA
Coronavirus
Winchester, VA
Government
City
Warrenton, VA
Warren County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Winchester, VA
Education
Winchester, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Winchester, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Strasburg, VA
City
Middletown, VA
County
Warren County, VA
City
Edinburg, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Lloyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Government#Express#Political Theater#Covid#American#Resolution#Facebook#Political Theater#Special Meeting#Town Charter#Valley Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy