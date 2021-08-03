Substantive town governance or ‘Political Theater’ on vaccination mandates? Split council passes ordinance expressing ‘opposition’ to COVID vaccination mandates

If you are looking for political drama – and why not in the current age of American and Front Royal politics? – the greatest drama from Monday’s 6 p.m. Special Town Council Meeting at Town Hall may have been whether Scott Lloyd would vote WITH Letasha Thompson in rejecting passage of an Ordinance mirroring the terms – without direct legal implications – of Lloyd’s rejected Ordinance proposal of the previous week. That ordinance would have legislatively forbid employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates within the town limits.