We want to know: Were you hesitant before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Roger Kisby

Massachusetts officials created the VaxMillions lottery, a vaccine train for walk-up shots, and even offered free Dunkin’ iced coffee to curb vaccine hesitancy. But the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant might be what’s causing others to turn a corner.

In Massachusetts, 69 percent of residents have received at least one dose, compared to 57 percent of the national population, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. As of July 30, 4,356,202 people in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some counties still lag behind. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named 9 Mass. counties at high or substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission. A little over half of residents in Hampden county received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 72 percent in Middlesex — both are considered substantial risk for transmission.

The World Health Organization (WHO) cited possible reasons for vaccine hesitancy, including lack of trust in vaccines, healthcare systems, and policy makers, a perception of low risks from disease, and accessibility challenges. Vaccine-hesitant individuals may also be worried about potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, but public health officials maintain that the benefits outweigh the risks.

No mandate currently exists for the COVID-19 vaccine, but some employers, including the federal government, have announced vaccination and masking rules as cases increase in areas nationwide. Some Boston businesses will also start requiring proof of vaccination for their patrons.

Despite the Delta variant increasing the spread among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, COVID-19 vaccines help reduce the severity of the illness, according to medical experts. The vaccine is free and currently available to anyone over the age of 12.

We want to know if you waited to get vaccinated, and what made you change your mind. Were you once hesitant or unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Did something or someone convince you to turn a corner? We want to share your story. Let us know below or e-mail us at [email protected].