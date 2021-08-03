Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

We want to know: Were you hesitant before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Maya Gacina
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

We want to hear stories from readers who changed their mind about the vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsBBd_0bGfmjz000
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Roger Kisby

Massachusetts officials created the VaxMillions lottery, a vaccine train for walk-up shots, and even offered free Dunkin’ iced coffee to curb vaccine hesitancy. But the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant might be what’s causing others to turn a corner.

In Massachusetts, 69 percent of residents have received at least one dose, compared to 57 percent of the national population, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. As of July 30, 4,356,202 people in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some counties still lag behind. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named 9 Mass. counties at high or substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission. A little over half of residents in Hampden county received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 72 percent in Middlesex — both are considered substantial risk for transmission.

The World Health Organization (WHO) cited possible reasons for vaccine hesitancy, including lack of trust in vaccines, healthcare systems, and policy makers, a perception of low risks from disease, and accessibility challenges. Vaccine-hesitant individuals may also be worried about potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, but public health officials maintain that the benefits outweigh the risks.

No mandate currently exists for the COVID-19 vaccine, but some employers, including the federal government, have announced vaccination and masking rules as cases increase in areas nationwide. Some Boston businesses will also start requiring proof of vaccination for their patrons.

Despite the Delta variant increasing the spread among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, COVID-19 vaccines help reduce the severity of the illness, according to medical experts. The vaccine is free and currently available to anyone over the age of 12.

We want to know if you waited to get vaccinated, and what made you change your mind. Were you once hesitant or unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Did something or someone convince you to turn a corner? We want to share your story. Let us know below or e-mail us at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaxmillions#Dunkin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of Covid-19 continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their jabs would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who have...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

The unvaccinated still think Covid vaccines are a risk, survey finds

(CNN) — Just over half of Americans who remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 still believe the vaccine is more dangerous than the coronavirus -- despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, according to a new survey published Wednesday. Unvaccinated adults still also largely believe the news media have exaggerated the severity of...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Here's what vaccinated people need to know as Covid case counts rise

A version of this story appeared in CNN's What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. Washington (CNN) — Biden takes aim at Facebook. President Joe Biden said Friday that social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kidsdeseret.com

Here’s when children under 12 can get COVID-19 vaccines

Children under 12 years old won’t have a COVID-19 vaccine available to them until sometime this winter, according to NBC News. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 years old will come in midwinter 2021, according to NBC News. The...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Vaccine Warnings Don’t Mean It’s Unsafe – They Mean The System To Report Side Effects Is Working

While the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been proved to be safe and effective, recent reports of rare adverse events, or side effects, have raised concerns. On July 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved an update to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet to include an increased risk of the rare nerve condition Guillain-Barré syndrome. This follows previous reports linking the J&J vaccine with a rare blood clot.
dbknews.com

The U.S. should require vaccines to enter the country

A nurse prepares and fills a syringe with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmaceutical area of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Riggs Alumni Center. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. With the delta variant raging in the United States and...
Health ServicesPosted by
The New York Times

Nursing Homes Confront New COVID Outbreaks Amid Calls for Staff Vaccination Mandates

Tina Sandri, the chief executive of Forest Hills Nursing Home, receives the coronavirus vaccine in Washington, Feb. 1, 2021. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times) In late spring, the 142 nursing homes operated by the Good Samaritan Society hit a milestone that was unthinkable just four months earlier: Zero cases of COVID-19 across the whole company, from 900 at the peak of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy