Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Houston mask mandate might violate Texas governor's order

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a requirement that could go against Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order banning such mandates. Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the mask mandate on Monday due to a “recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in our community and in our workplace linked to the new delta variant.” Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott repeated his executive order banning mask mandates by any state, county or local government entity. The mask mandate in Houston comes as hospitalizations across the state continue to rise due in part to the highly contagious delta variant.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, PA
Health
Houston, PA
Government
Local
Texas Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Houston, PA
City
Delta, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Sylvester Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Texas Governor#Mandates#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy