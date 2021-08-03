Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Man suspected in Houston road rage killing turns himself in

By Houston Chronicle
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — A man suspected in a fatal road rage shooting of a Houston teenager early last month has surrendered to police to face a murder charge. The Houston Chronicle reports 34-year-old Gerald Williams surrendered Monday at the Houston Police Department headquarters downtown. He is charged with murder in the July 6 killing of 17-year-old David Castro, who was shot in the head as he and his family were driving home from a baseball game. During a news conference Monday, the teen’s father, Paul Castro, thanked the authorities and members of the public who called in tips after the attack. Williams’ bond was set at $350,000.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Baseball#Ap#The Houston Chronicle
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators will resume a weekend session toward passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after running into opposition from a few Republicans who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide what Biden has called a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Posted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy