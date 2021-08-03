Cancel
Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccination for workers

By Caleb Hatch
WOWO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGDALE, Ark. (WOWO): Tyson Foods, which has a plant in Portland, announced Tuesday that they will require the COVID-19 vaccine for its U.S. workforce. The requirement must be met by Oct. 1, 2021 for office locations, with all other workers required to be vaccinated by Nov. 1 depending on ongoing discussions with union locations. This requirement also includes all new hires prior to their start date. The company will also provide $200 to frontline workers once they are vaccinated.

#Tyson Foods#Vaccinations#Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Public Health
