Ross Chastain to drive No. 1 for NASCAR'S Trackhouse Racing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trackhouse Racing has signed Ross Chastain to a multiyear contract to drive the No. 1. The 28-year-old Chastain currently drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing. Trackhouse purchased the Ganassi operation in late June in a deal that takes effect at the end of this season and includes both of Ganassi’s Cup Series charters. Trackhouse founder Justin Marks said Chastain will join the No. 99 driven by Daniel Suárez when Trackhouse expands to a two-car team next season. That leaves former Cup champion Kurt Busch as a free agent in the hunt for a new ride.www.wcn247.com
