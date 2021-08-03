Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Ross Chastain to drive No. 1 for NASCAR'S Trackhouse Racing

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trackhouse Racing has signed Ross Chastain to a multiyear contract to drive the No. 1. The 28-year-old Chastain currently drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing. Trackhouse purchased the Ganassi operation in late June in a deal that takes effect at the end of this season and includes both of Ganassi’s Cup Series charters. Trackhouse founder Justin Marks said Chastain will join the No. 99 driven by Daniel Suárez when Trackhouse expands to a two-car team next season. That leaves former Cup champion Kurt Busch as a free agent in the hunt for a new ride.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar#Nascar#Ap#Chevrolet
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Ross Chastain disallowed NASCAR Truck entry at Watkins Glen

Chastain announced he would drive the NASCAR Truck Series race; Then, announced that he couldn’t. This weekend, NASCAR rolls back into action. The road course of Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Series. Ross Chastain thought he would be...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Chad Chastain - United Rentals 176 Race Advance

Chad Chastain on Racing at Watkins Glen: “I was excited to get the call to come race with Niece Motorsports in this great ‘Protect Your Melon’ Chevrolet,” said Chad Chastain. “I’m thankful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for their hard work and our great partners with Buckle up New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This will definitely be a new challenge, but I’m so excited for the opportunity and will do my best to make the most of it.”
Motorsportswfxrtv.com

WFXR Sports Fastlane : New Hampshire Recap, Watkins Glen Preview, Chastain goes to Trackhouse Racing and playoff update

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports Racing Insider Sammy Eanes have the latest WFXR Sports Fastlane. NASCAR is back after a 2-week Olympic break. Jermaine and Sammy recap the race from New Hampshire. They also take a look ahead to Sunday’s race from Watkins Glen. Also during the show, Jermaine and Sammy talk about Ross Chastain joining Trackhouse Racing. They will take a closer look at the playoff picture with races remaining in the regular season.
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Challenges are not just on the track for NASCAR drivers

Ross Chastain has taken fans for quite a ride during his career. The 28-year-old has gone from underdog to smashing watermelons after wins and earning a full-time Cup ride. The latest adventure saw Trackhouse Racing select Chastain for its No. 1 car next season, joining Daniel Suarez as a teammate.
MotorsportsThe State

NASCAR is changing one of its policies on wearing masks at races

NASCAR announced Tuesday an update to its COVID-19 event operations protocol at the racetrack. Starting this weekend at Watkins Glen International, face masks will be required indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Indoor and enclosed areas include the media center, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and...
NFLnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy NASCAR Track Preview: Go Bowling at The Glen

A two-week break in the middle of the season was always going to be a bummer. With the NASCAR Cup Series hitting pause for the past two weeks so that NBC could cover the Olympics, we've been getting itchy. I mean, can you imagine a full 20 days between NFL main slates? It's torture.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen?

All three series are racing this weekend at Watkins Glen. The Cup Series will take the green flag Sunday following the Truck and Xfinity Series races Saturday. Location: Watkins Glen International (NY) This race will kick-off two consecutive weekends of road course racing at NASCAR's highest level as the series...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

The Xfinity Series is back after a two-week break. Austin Cindric enters Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen International (4 p.m. ET on CNBC) as the defending winner, having won the 2019 race at the Glen. There was no series race at the Glen last year. Justin Haley is the only...
The State

NASCAR Power Rankings: Here are the best drivers as racing returns at Watkins Glen

NASCAR’s Cup Series returns from a two-week break this Sunday at Watkins Glen International, an 11-turn road course in Watkins Glen, New York. Aric Almirola won the last Cup race at New Hampshire to shake up the playoff picture ahead of the series’ break for Olympic programming on NBC. The next race is 3 p.m. Aug. 8 on NBCSN.
Posted by
Racing News

Watkins Glen Race Results: August 7, 2021 (NASCAR Truck Series)

Regular season finale at Watkins Glen International has set the playoff grid for the NASCAR Trucks Series. Next up, NASCAR Truck Series takes the stage in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the regular season finale and set the playoff grid. View the NASCAR results...
Oregon, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Auto Racing: Riddle wins third NASCAR Late Model feature

Oregon’s Zack Riddle pulled off a late slide by two cars before a caution flag to win his third championship in the NASCAR Late Model feature on Friday, July 23, at Madison International Speedway. Riddle has six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes at Madison International Speedway this summer. He...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS

Karam will drive Jordan Anderson Racing’s #31 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series race on the IMS Road Course on 14 August, just the second time the series has competed on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout. The 26-year-old has made 24 IndyCar Series starts, including a seventh-place finish in this season’s Indianapolis...
Motorsportssandiegouniontribune.com

Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Ty Gibbs is only 18 and drives like a seasoned veteran — and it doesn’t get much better than this. Beaten by road race ace AJ Allmendinger on a restart with four laps to go, Gibbs regrouped and passed him back to win the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy