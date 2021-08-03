Ross Chastain to drive No. 1 for NASCAR'S Trackhouse Racing

Chad Chastain on Racing at Watkins Glen: “I was excited to get the call to come race with Niece Motorsports in this great ‘Protect Your Melon’ Chevrolet,” said Chad Chastain. “I’m thankful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for their hard work and our great partners with Buckle up New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This will definitely be a new challenge, but I’m so excited for the opportunity and will do my best to make the most of it.”