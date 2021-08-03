Cancel
SEC Charges Las Vegas REIT Operator With Securities Fraud

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complaint alleges that since at least 2012, Shustek fraudulently enriched himself and The Parking REIT, at the expense of two publicly traded REITs that he earlier had founded, Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA) and Vestin Realty Mortgage II (VRTB). According to the complaint, Shustek siphoned $29 million from VRTA and VRTB in order to funnel the money into The Parking REIT and later directed VRTA and VRTB to enter into a series of money-losing transactions in which the same six buildings were repeatedly re-sold, all to benefit himself and The Parking REIT.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

