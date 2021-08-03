Cancel
Law Enforcement

RPD Breaking News and Crime Alerts

richardsonpolice.net
 3 days ago

It’s that time of year! As many cities across the Nation celebrate National Night Out (NNO) tonight, planning has begun for Richardson’s National Night Out celebration that will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Beginning tomorrow, August 4th, Richardson residents and neighborhood organizations can register to attend one our official party locations. A short video presentation announcing this year’s plans can be found on the Richardson Police Department YouTube channel.

www.richardsonpolice.net

