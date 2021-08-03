Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Warrant: FBI agent exposed himself to multiple Tyler teens

ktbb.com
 2 days ago

TYLER – A Louisiana FBI agent is accused of exposing himself several times to two Tyler teens in multiple states over the course of two years. David Harris, 50, is charged in Smith County and is also facing criminal investigations in Louisiana and Florida for separate incidents. He was assigned to the FBI Field Office in New Orleans. According to a warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, an investigation started when a letter from the father of one of the victims was sent to the Inspector General’s Office for the FBI on February 9.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Attorneys#Louisiana Fbi#The Fbi Field Office#The Inspector General#Ketk News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy