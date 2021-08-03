Disneyland Rolls Out 4 Tier “Magic Key” Annual Pass Replacement For Parks: Prices Range From $399 To $1,399

Disneyland rolled out a new program called “ Magic Key ” on Tuesday. It is meant to replace the much-loved annual pass program and to signal, according to a Disneyland announcement, that “You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.” Magic Key passes go on sale August 25, 2021.

There are four Magic Key types featuring a variety of admission days, pricing options, experiences and savings on food & beverages and merchandise.

The 4 Magic Key Types and their benefits are:

Imagine Key (SoCal only/$399)

-Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year.

-Hold up to two theme park reservations at a time

-10% off select merchandise

-10% off select dining

Enchant Key ($649): Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year.

-Hold up to 4 theme park reservations at a time

-10% off select merchandise

-10% off select dining

Believe Key ($949) Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year.

-Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time

-10% off select merchandise

10% off select dining

-50% off standard theme park parking (with some restrictions)

Dream Key ($1399)

-Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks every day of the year.

-Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time for different dates

-Up to 20% off select merchandise

-Up to 15% off select dining

-Standard theme park parking included (excluding blockout days)

To enter a theme park, each Magic Key holder must have a theme park reservation in addition to a valid Magic Key pass. Magic Key holders who have a park reservation for both Disneyland and California Adventure may cross over and switch between parks on the same day beginning at 1 p.m. Many more details are available on Disneyland’s Magic Key page .

Disneyland got rid of its annual passholder program in January while the park was still closed due to the pandemic, but promised a replacement.

Deadline confirmed the news in June after Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products told the Los Angeles Times a replacement membership program was coming “relatively soon.”

More specifically, in regard to replacing the annual pass program, Disneyland President Ken Potrock indicated in June that the new membership program would be heavily informed by guest demand and experience. To that end, he said park officials were parsing results from research conducted earlier this year.

Going forward, Disneyland will continue to use virtual queuing, which it has employed since reopening April 30 to relieve bottlenecks, specifically around popular new attractions Web Slingers and Rise of the Resistance.

Beyond the obvious associations between keys, castles and kingdoms, the term “Key” has a long, important history at Disney parks.

D’Amaro wrote in a blog post earlier this year, “Every Disney Parks cast member is familiar with our longstanding tradition of The Four Keys – Safety, Courtesy, Show and Efficiency – which have guided our approach to guest service for more than 65 years.” He announced that “Inclusion” would become the Fifth Key which, along with the others will “guide us as we interact with guests, collaborate together, create the next generation of Disney products and experiences, and make critical decisions about the future of our business.”