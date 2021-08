Colorado would gain four new federal judge positions under legislation introduced by members of the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary on Friday. The District Court Judgeships Act of 2021 would expand the U.S. District Court in Denver from its current roster of seven active judges to 11. The district court is the state's federal trial court, and it has had seven members since the mid-1980s, despite a near-doubling of both the state's population and total cases filed.