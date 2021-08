WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new eviction moratorium in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, after a previous ban expired.

The new moratorium could be a freeze that would remain in place until Oct. 3, but no final decisions have been made, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)