Riverside County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 106 to 116 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very warm nighttime temperatures will limit heat relief, acting to increase heat stress for those without adequate access to cooling.

alerts.weather.gov

Riverside County, CA
Lyon County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lyon; Sioux The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lyon County in northwestern Iowa Northern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 930 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Larchwood, or 9 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Inwood around 940 PM CDT. Alvord around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Doon, Rock Valley and Hull. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dakota County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Hennepin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dakota; Hennepin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hennepin and northwestern Dakota Counties through 915 PM CDT At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bloomington, or 11 miles south of Minneapolis, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Burnsville around 845 PM CDT. Richfield and MSP International Airport around 855 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Apple Valley, Bloomington, Eagan, Rosemount and Mendota Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Lewis County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding or ponding of water on roads. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Nez Perce and southwestern Lewis Counties through 815 PM PDT At 715 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles north of Imnaha, or 30 miles west of Grangeville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Craigmont and Winchester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Morongo and Cadiz basins and 115 to 120 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Colorado River Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Morongo and Cadiz basins and 115 to 120 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Colorado River Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Morongo and Cadiz basins and 115 to 120 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Colorado River Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 118 expected. Temperatures may reach 120-125 in Death Valley. * WHERE...In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California, Death Valley National Park and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Baker County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads inlcuding the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Access roads on both sides of the river in Florida and Georgia are flooded, including the entire low lying stretch of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road on the Georgia side which cuts off 40 to 50 homes. On the Florida side, the lower end of St. Mary`s Cove Road past the public boat ramp becomes flooded and cuts off access to 20 to 30 homes. The Stokes Road Bridge over the river is generally closed due to high water. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, High water on the river reaches the bottom of the Stokes Road Bridge.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The excessive heat of the past few days will end as high temperatures decrease between 6 and 8 degrees by Friday.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The excessive heat of the past few days will end as high temperatures decrease between 6 and 8 degrees by Friday.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 43.5 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 45.4 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The excessive heat of the past few days will end as high temperatures decrease between 6 and 8 degrees by Friday.
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The excessive heat of the past few days will end as high temperatures decrease between 6 and 8 degrees by Friday.
Washington County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Washington, northwestern St. Croix and south central Polk Counties through 915 PM CDT At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hugo, or 18 miles northeast of St. Paul, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Somerset. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Temperatures will not be quite as high on Friday and Saturday. Therefore the Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire this evening.
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy Critical fire weather conditions may occur Friday .Southerly winds gusting up to 35 mph will combine with above normal temperatures, relative humidity values as low as twelve percent, and dry surface fuels to produce near critical fire weather conditions in the Fire Weather Watch area. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...1 PM MDT (2 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT). * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...Around 100. * Lightning...Isolated thunderstorms are possible across Yuma and Kit Carson counties after 5 PM MDT. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

