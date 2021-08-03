Cancel
Horry County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Horry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle Beach, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Red Hill, North Myrtle Beach Airport, Myrtle Beach Airport, Socastee, Little River, Cherry Grove Inlet, Hickory Grove, Nixonville, Hand, Hammond, Barefoot Landing Area Of North Myrtle Beach, Horry Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus, Forestbrook, Coastal Carolina University, Wampee, Homewood and Longs.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Longs
