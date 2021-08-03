Cancel
Public Health

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden administration to announce new efforts to limit evictions during pandemic. The Biden administration is expected to announce new efforts aimed at limiting evictions, according to an administration official, though details of the effort – and what impact it would have — are still unclear. The White House and US...

Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

As we type this sentence, from a state with a high concentration of COVID-19 (Florida), it takes 5 hours to get a COVID test at the nearest walk-in clinic. The day before, it was three hours. The week before, it was one. The coronavirus is thriving here and all across the South, as the Delta variant preys on the unvaccinated. What will happen next in your state? Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) about the development of antivirals for COVID-19 and other viruses with the potential to spread globally. Read on for 7 predictions about what will happen next—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politics

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Public Health

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
Public Health

'We are backsliding': The pandemic momentum has been squandered

WASHINGTON — Top public health officials are warning about an alarming rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, figures that represent a bitter setback in the fight to end the pandemic. “Across the board, we are seeing increases in cases and hospitalizations in all age groups,” Centers for Disease Control...

