San Bernardino County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm nighttime temperatures will limit heat relief, acting to increase heat stress for those without adequate access to cooling.

alerts.weather.gov

Lewis County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding or ponding of water on roads. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Nez Perce and southwestern Lewis Counties through 815 PM PDT At 715 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles north of Imnaha, or 30 miles west of Grangeville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Craigmont and Winchester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Morongo and Cadiz basins and 115 to 120 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Colorado River Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Parker Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110 to 117. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 118 expected. Temperatures may reach 120-125 in Death Valley. * WHERE...In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California, Death Valley National Park and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Morongo and Cadiz basins and 115 to 120 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Colorado River Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Morongo and Cadiz basins and 115 to 120 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Colorado River Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 118 expected. Temperatures may reach 120-125 in Death Valley. * WHERE...In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California, Death Valley National Park and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 02:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 114 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The excessive heat of the past few days will end as high temperatures decrease between 6 and 8 degrees by Friday.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The excessive heat of the past few days will end as high temperatures decrease between 6 and 8 degrees by Friday.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley; Yuma EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110 to 117. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The excessive heat of the past few days will end as high temperatures decrease between 6 and 8 degrees by Friday.
Pasco County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 22:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1015 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused water levels to rise on some of the local rivers. While heavy rainfall is expected to start tapering off today the rivers will remain in flood for the next several days. For the Withlacoochee...including SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Thursday was 8.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.5 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.5 feet on 09/24/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 8.3 Thu 9 pm 9.1 9.5 9.5 9.3 9.0
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The excessive heat of the past few days will end as high temperatures decrease between 6 and 8 degrees by Friday.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The excessive heat of the past few days will end as high temperatures decrease between 6 and 8 degrees by Friday.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy Critical fire weather conditions may occur Friday .Southerly winds gusting up to 35 mph will combine with above normal temperatures, relative humidity values as low as twelve percent, and dry surface fuels to produce near critical fire weather conditions in the Fire Weather Watch area. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...1 PM MDT (2 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT). * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...Around 100. * Lightning...Isolated thunderstorms are possible across Yuma and Kit Carson counties after 5 PM MDT. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical fire weather conditions may occur Friday .Southerly winds gusting up to 35 mph will combine with above normal temperatures, relative humidity values as low as twelve percent, and dry surface fuels to produce near critical fire weather conditions in the Fire Weather Watch area. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...1 PM MDT (2 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT). * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...Around 100. * Lightning...Isolated thunderstorms are possible across Yuma and Kit Carson counties after 5 PM MDT. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Lemhi County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Western Lemhi County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lemhi and southwestern Ravalli Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 911 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 28 miles west of North Fork, or 37 miles northwest of Salmon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lemhi, southeastern Idaho and southwestern Ravalli Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

