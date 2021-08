The industrial style is not really well known for its playfulness with vibrant colors which is something that is more or less required when it comes to designing any sort of kids’ room. But there is nothing stopping you from decorating an industrial kids’ room with some color and we want to prove that to you with a bunch of amazing examples. After all, the kids’ room needs to be a safe space for your children as they grow up. You can’t limit the design of their room and as they grow up, they are the ones that should direct it.