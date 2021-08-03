Cancel
Bring Me The News

Charges: Witness thought Austin man was 'joking' before he killed 20-year-old woman

By Joe Nelson
 2 days ago
Me'Darian Ledale McGruder Mower County Jail

A complaint warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 27-year-old Austin man who is wanted in connection to the killing of a 20-year-old woman in the southern Minnesota city on July 31.

The second-degree murder warrant for Me'Darian Ledale McGruder was issued Monday for the homicide of 20-year-old Tyesha T. Gills.

According to the complaint. Gills was fatally shot in the "upper chest area" during an incident at a home on the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest just before 2 a.m. July 31. Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to control her bleeding before medics transported her to Mayo Clinic Health Systems, where she died.

At the scene of the crime was a 9mm shell casing and a "self-defense style taser," according to the complaint.

A witness told police that McGruder, whose nickname is "Solid," was the man who shot Gills. The witness said McGruder and Gills were on the couch in the living room; McGruder in possession of a gun and Gills a stun gun.

The witness said they were "messing around" with the weapons so she went back to a room, at which point she recalled hearing McGruder say "Stop playing with me before I shoot you," the complaint says.

The witness assumed McGruder was threatening in a "joking manner," but Gills allegedly "continued zapping the taser" to which McGruder is quoted as saying, "Ok you going to keep playing I'm going to pop your ass."

The witness said she heard the stun gun's zapping sound once more, followed by a gunshot. She then heard Gills say, "you really just shot me," at which point McGruder is accused of leaving the property without saying another word.

A warrant is out for McGruder's arrest.

