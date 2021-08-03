Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mora The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 205 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen around the Turkey Mountains. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Santa Fe Trail, Wagon Mound Cut Off, Wagon Mound, Ciruela, Christmas Ranch, County Roads C31, C32, C33, and C35. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 379 and 390. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED