WELLS - Upcoming events at the Wells Public Library include:. Kids and Teen Summer Reading Program: Tails and Tales, runs until August 21. Kids age 3 to entering fourth grade are invited to register online or in person, and then receive a bag with prizes and instructions on how to participate. Tweens and teens entering fifth through twelfth grade are also invited to register online or in person and learn how to earn raffle tickets throughout the summer. Everyone registered will be entered into raffles to win prizes from local vendors! This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library. For more information, please contact Allison Herman at aherman@wellstown.org or call the library at 207-646-8181.