Coronavirus in Minnesota: Case positivity rate reaches 4%

By Solomon Gustavo
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 2 days ago
MinnPost provides weekly updates on coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesdays that cover COVID-19 in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. According to an internal health document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obtained by The Washington Post, the delta variant of COVID-19 appears to cause more severe illness than earlier variants. The federal document stated that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and that officials should “acknowledge the war has changed.”

MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

In the midst of a wildfire smoke crisis, Minnesota needs coordinated disaster preparedness and response

What we’ve been experiencing statewide isn’t just a little bit of air pollution. It is a prolonged period of the worst air quality Minnesota has ever experienced. As a nurse specializing in environmental health, I am both deeply concerned for the health of the residents of my state and frustrated by the lack of coordinated statewide and local responses to this slow-moving, smoky health crisis.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis Public Schools will require masks for staff and students

Masks in Minneapolis schools. KARE’s Alexandra Simon reports: “As the new school year approaches, the Minneapolis Public School District has made the decision to require face masks for all students, staff and visitors. … Starting Monday, Aug. 9, face coverings will be required in all district schools and buildings, regardless of vaccination status. … According to the district, the decision was ‘based on the strong recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health about masking being a critical way to protect children who cannot yet get vaccinated, along with others who are not vaccinated.’ … Face coverings will still be required on public transportation and school buses.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Are extreme summers the new normal in Minnesota?

Minnesotans are just now emerging from a week that some have described as “apocalyptic.” When northern winds brought in gray skies full of pollution from Canadian wildfires, a drought and recurring high temperatures had already been plaguing most of the state. Lee Frelich, the director of forest ecology at the...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Twin Cities metro population to hit 4 million by 2050

A Star Tribune story by Jeff Hargarten says, “Fast-forward three decades into the future: what will the Twin Cities look like? New projections describe a metro area population that will be larger, more diverse and older than today, a continuation of prior trends that have been transforming Minnesota as a whole. That’s based on the newest Metropolitan Council regional forecast, which predicts the seven-county metro area will reach 4 million people by 2050 – a jump of more than 800,000 residents from now. … Populations of color are expected to be the main driver of growth over the next three decades. Black, Asian and Latino populations in the metro are already rapidly growing, and are expected to more than double by 2050, with people of color eventually comprising about 44% of Twin Cities’ residents – a jump from about a quarter nonwhite currently, according to recent American Community Survey estimates.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

U of M, Minnesota State bring back mask mandates

Ski-u-mask! The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports: “The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State public college systems are bringing back mask mandates for students and employees just weeks before the start of the fall semester in hopes of protecting their campuses from the surging delta variant of COVID-19. … The U announced Monday all students, employees and visitors at its five campuses will be required to wear masks indoors starting Tuesday, regardless of their vaccination status. Last week, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra told presidents of the system’s 37 colleges and universities they should implement mask mandates again if they are located in counties with high virus transmission.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota attorney general’s office launches new unit to review potential wrongful convictions

Correcting records. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and metro prosecutors announced the launch of a new unit on Tuesday that would review potentially wrongful convictions through a partnership with the Minnesota Innocence Project. … The partnership, funded by a two-year, $300,000 grant from the Justice Department, will be the first of its kind in the state to review the cases of people imprisoned for crimes they may not have committed. … The new unit will also attempt to determine frequent causes of wrongful convictions to prevent such cases and potentially identify who actually committed the crime in some cases.”
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

The push for rent control in St. Paul, explained

Minnesota’s two largest cities will both have rent control questions on the ballot this November. Yet Minneapolis and St. Paul are taking different approaches to the issue. In Minneapolis, voters are likely to face two questions about rent stabilization in November, though neither question in and of itself would impose any changes to how rental property is regulated in the city. Instead, if passed they would give the city the ability to do so — either via the City Council or by citizen initiative.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota Supreme Court rules requiring a permit to carry a handgun in public is constitutional

What’s next — showing proof of car insurance? The Associated Press’ Amy Forliti reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state law requiring individuals to have a permit to carry a handgun in public is constitutional and does not violate the Second Amendment. The ruling comes in the case of a man who was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. Nathan Hatch was arrested in 2018 after Metropolitan Airport Commission police stopped to help him after his truck broke down. He told officers he had a gun in the back seat and did not have a permit, and officers found a loaded pistol. Hatch was convicted of a gross misdemeanor.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

‘Unprecedented’ conditions prompt extension of air quality alert for much of Minnesota

WCCO-TV reports: “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended and upgraded the air quality alert in much of the state due to ‘unprecedented’ conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The air quality alert is extended until at least 3 p.m. Tuesday. The affected area is all of Minnesota, including the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Mille Lacs, and Prairie Island. In a large area stretching from northern Minnesota to the Twin Cities, fine particles are expected to reach the ‘Purple AQI category,’ which is a level considered very unhealthy for everyone.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Where things stand with COVID-19 booster shots in Minnesota

In recent weeks, the spread of the delta variant and with news of breakthrough COVID-19 cases — infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated — have some people who received the vaccines on edge: is their protection against the virus waning? Are they due for another dose to help bolster immunity?
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

CDC guidelines now recommend indoor masking for most Twin Cities metro counties

Glenn Howatt writes in the Star Tribune: “Federal COVID-19 health guidelines recommend that vaccinated residents of most metro area counties should wear masks indoors, according to an update issued Friday afternoon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that while vaccinated people are less likely to become infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, they have the potential to spread the disease to others. In the seven-county metro area, all counties except Carver are seeing worrisome case transmission rates, in addition to 29 more counties statewide, based on per capita case rates and percentage of tests that are positive.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

How Democratic chair Leonard August Rosing helped break a nearly 4-decade streak of the Republican control of the Minnesota governorship

When Leonard August Rosing became chairman of the Minnesota Democratic Party in 1896, he had his work cut out for him: Republicans had controlled the governorship since before the Civil War. But Rosing was successful in unseating Republicans and getting Democrat John Lind elected governor in 1898. Eight-year-old Rosing arrived...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota to offer $100 incentives for people to get vaccinated

The AP and MPR’s Brian Bakst report, “Minnesota will offer $100 incentives to people who get their first vaccination dose between Friday and Aug. 15, as Gov. Tim Walz quickly embraces the effort outlined by President Joe Biden. The state will use a portion of its federal American Rescue Plan funding to pay for the first 25,000 Visa gift cards associated with the program. It’s the latest attempt to push up vaccination rates amid a stubbornly slow phase of immunizations.”
Law EnforcementPosted by
MinnPost

The largest news agency in the U.S. changes crime reporting practices to ‘do less harm and give people second chances’

This article is republished from The Conversation. When suspects’ names appear in crime stories, their lives may be broken and never put back together. For years, people have begged The Associated Press, known as the AP, to scrub their indiscretions from its archives. Some of those requests “were heart-rending,” said John Daniszewski, standards vice president at the AP who helped to spearhead the worldwide news service’s new policy.

