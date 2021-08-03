Coronavirus in Minnesota: Case positivity rate reaches 4%
MinnPost provides weekly updates on coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesdays that cover COVID-19 in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. According to an internal health document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obtained by The Washington Post, the delta variant of COVID-19 appears to cause more severe illness than earlier variants. The federal document stated that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and that officials should “acknowledge the war has changed.”www.minnpost.com
