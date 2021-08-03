Cancel
WV to receive $6.6M for overdose death prevention

By Jessica Patterson
WBOY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – West Virginia will receive federal funds to help prevent and respond to overdose deaths in the state. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $6,653,952 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Violence and Injury Prevention Program: Overdose Data to Action. The program is designed to help collect data to help officials work toward reducing overdose deaths in the state.

