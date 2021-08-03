Olathe Police help fulfill a child's dream

Last fall Olathe Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Joel Yeldell, received an alert on his phone that the department’s Twitter account was tagged in a post. Much to his surprise, the post was a photo of a twelve-year-old boy name Tajohn.

Behind the child’s big, vivacious smile was an equally big, courageous dream. According to a local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, Tajohn would like to one day become an Olathe Police Officer. The post brought a smile to Sergeant Yeldell’s face and ignited a chapter Tajohn never could have imagined.

With the assistance of The Boys and Girls Club, Olathe Police Officers have gotten to know Tajohn. Not only is he an excellent student, but he already exudes the quality of character they seek in an officer.

Tajohn was made an honorary Summer Outreach Officer, which includes attending Police Department community events, helping to create social media engagement videos and growing his own understanding of the job.

He was also paired with Officer Bryan Jaegers and received a private tour of the Police Department alongside his mom. The officers were eager to share their passion for the job, and Tajohn walked away with a collection of department memorabilia.

When asked about his biggest takeaway from his time as an honorary Officer, Tajohn was quick to say that he’s learned you must always do the right thing, especially when no one is looking.

And while the gold badge sticker Tajohn wears so proudly on his chest costs next to nothing, the value of having stable, caring mentors as a pre-teen in an ever-changing world is second to none.

At age twelve, there are many chapters to be written, but one thing is for certain: Regardless of where Tajohn takes his dreams and talents, any community is stronger with him in it.