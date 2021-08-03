Latest Doctor Strange 2 Update Teases Big Things For His Magical Power

The season finale of Loki dopped on Disney+ last week and saw everything getting thrown into chaos after the appearance of Jonathan Majors as "He Who Remains." We already knew Majors would be showing up in the MCU as Kang, and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing this version of the character has set off a multiversal chain of events that will likely affect the greater MCU. In fact, Loki ended with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) no longer remembering Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the TVA having a huge statue of Kang. It's no surprise the MCU is getting into the multiverse considering the title of the Doctor Strange sequel is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not to mention all of the Spider-Man: No Way Home casting rumors that would certainly confirm the multiverse is at play. Loki director Kate Herron recently paid a visit to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast and was asked how and if the Marvel directors communicate with each other.