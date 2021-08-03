Latest Doctor Strange 2 Update Teases Big Things For His Magical Power
Following the Loki season finale, the hype level has been through the roof for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, since many people (but not all) believe that the third Spider-Man flick will somehow connect to the multiverse. Of course, Stephen Strange (who will appear in the Spider-Man sequel) will also be playing with multiple realities in his second solo outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But what does this mean for his power set? Well, the latest update on the film is teasing some big things for his magical abilities.www.cinemablend.com
