Tony Bennett turns 95 and celebrates with big news about final album with Lady Gaga

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Tony Bennett’s 95th birthday, and he’s celebrating with Lady Gaga’s announcement of their second album of duets. “The day we released ‘Cheek To Cheek’ in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter. I’m always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation,” Gaga tweeted Tuesday.

FitnessPage Six

Lady Gaga pairs 8-inch platform heels with workout wear

Lady Gaga is taking her activewear to a new level … literally. The pop star, 35, laced up her platform heels again on Wednesday, this time pairing the sky-high shoes with ab-baring workout wear. She wore a baby blue Marc Jacobs bandeau tank top ($95) and matching sport shorts ($165)...
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Over-the-Top Fashion Lady Gaga Makes a Quick Comeback

Lady Gaga is back, folks. Unlike sexiness, which Justin Timberlake unconvincingly tried to bring back even though it never left, weird fashion Gaga as we know and love her is back on the streets. That is, the kind of Lady Gaga that wears nine-inch Pleaser fetish heels to run errands and an actual wedding gown during a heatwave. Her theatrical looks are a blessing on the timeline, a signal that (sorry, I have to say it!) nature is healing, and that cosmos are realigning into something approaching normalcy. Lady Gaga wears strange things, and we adore her for it.
MusicPosted by
CBS New York

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett To Perform At Radio City In Early August

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two music powerhouses are taking over Radio City Music Hall next month. Lady Gaga tweeted Monday that she will perform alongside Tony Bennett on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 in honor of Bennett’s 95th birthday. One Last Time 🤍 An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22nd at 10am ET on https://t.co/diUM1qWy7A ✨ pic.twitter.com/gHEcsWb704 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 19, 2021 They released their first album “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014 and toured together the following year. They are planning to release a second album, but that date hasn’t been announced.
New York City, NYpurewow.com

Lady Gaga Walked Through NYC in a Baby Blue Athleisure Set & a Stunning Pair of 8-Inch Platform Boots

Lady Gaga is practically the queen of high fashion. Whether she's wearing a meat dress or climbing out of an egg, the 35-year-old certainly knows how to make an impression. Now, the pop goddess has graced us with yet another iconic ensemble. This time, the singer looked ready for a workout in a baby blue bandeau tank top and biker shorts set from Marc Jacobs (the whole thing retails for $260). She paired the set with a white Mark Cross micro bag.
New York City, NY101 WIXX

Lady Gaga and birthday boy Tony Bennett celebrate at Radio City: “He’s the greatest singer in the whole world”

Tuesday was legendary crooner Tony Bennett‘s 95th birthday, and he celebrated it onstage with his good friend Lady Gaga at New York’s famed Radio City Music Hall. According to Showbiz 411, Gaga opened the show by performing for an hour, singing classic songs like “Luck Be a Lady” from Guys & Dolls and the 1959 Dinah Washington song “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes,” which she dedicated to front-line healthcare workers. As USA Today reports, during her set, Gaga also announced to the crowd that she plans to be cremated, and went into the audience to serenade her sister, Natalie, with “La Vie En Rose,” which Gaga famously sang in A Star Is Born.
MusicBillboard

Hear Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett's Reunion Single 'I Get a Kick Out of You'

Their Cole Porter tribute album "Love for Sale" is due Oct. 1. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are back together again, just in time for Bennett's 95th birthday. On Tuesday (Aug. 3) -- the same day as Bennett's birthday -- the pair announced their Cole Porter tribute album Love for Sale, out Oct. 1, and released the first single from the project, "I Get a Kick Out of You."
Entertainmentwmleader.com

Nancy Pelosi saw Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform in NYC

She definitely hasn’t left her heart in San Francisco. Nancy Pelosi was spotted out in New York City on Tuesday night as she watched Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett take to the stage together for a joint concert to promote their upcoming second album. Taking the night off from Washington...
Musickq2.com

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will reunite on stage for 'one last time'

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will share the stage at New York's Radio City Music Hall for two nights next month in what's being billed as their final performances together. "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" will open on August 3, to coincide with Bennett's 95th birthday, with a second performance on August 5. The two artists, who first teamed up in 2011, have a new joint album releasing later this year.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Happy 95th Birthday, Tony Bennett!

Celebrated singer Tony Bennett turned 95 on August 3, 2021. Sony Music Entertainment, the parent company for Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings divisions, have endowed a bench in Bennett’s name in Central Park, his most cherished spot in his hometown of NYC. On Bennett’s birthday, New York State has officially...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Take Us Inside the Studio With Sweet 'I Get a Kick Out of You' Video

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett give us a glimpse into their their sweet decade-long friendship in their "I Get a Kick Out of You" video, which premiered Friday (Aug. 6). "Tony's always ready," Gaga says with a smirk while Bennett's warm sugar laugh signals their transition into recording mode. While the pop icon's portion of the first verse does anything but leave us totally cold, the legendary jazz singer's beautifully raspy vocals leave his counterpart emotional.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Sparkles in Crystal Couture Gown With Black Pumps for Her Final Concert With Tony Bennett

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga sparkled for her last performance with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall last night. The “Rain On Me” singer left her final concert with the legendary jazz musician in a dazzling black and silver Georges Hobeika couture gown. The custom silk-tulle number was covered in crystals and black and silver floral appliqués, and boasted a dramatic 3D ruffled hemline. Gaga accentuated the glamorous piece with diamond drop earrings and sparkling purple eyeshadow. Though Gaga’s shoes weren’t visible, Instagram fan videos...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga Finds Her Inner Showgirl and Hits a Fashion High Note

Lady Gaga’s wild outfits might get the bulk of the attention, but she’s a classicist at heart. Always ready with a vintage reference or nod to Old Hollywood, Gaga often transforms herself into classic archetypes like the bombshell, femme fatale, or in the case of last night, the showgirl. After wrapping up three nights at Radio City Music Hall, performing alongside her musical hero and longtime collaborator, Tony Bennett, she stepped out in a winning look from Georges Hobeika Alta-Costura.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

A Sparkly, Campy, Emotional Night With Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

Last night around 8:30 P.M., New York’s Radio City Music Hall was packed and thrumming with energy. Young men in sequined tuxedo jackets rushed to grab last minute drinks from the bar, seat mates—strangers a few minutes before—started excitedly introducing themselves to each other, and a woman in Row E took a hairbrush to her extensions. Nobody was looking at their phones, seeing as they were all snug and secure in magnetized Yondr pouches.

