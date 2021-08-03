Tony Bennett turns 95 and celebrates with big news about final album with Lady Gaga

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two music powerhouses are taking over Radio City Music Hall next month. Lady Gaga tweeted Monday that she will perform alongside Tony Bennett on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 in honor of Bennett’s 95th birthday. One Last Time 🤍 An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22nd at 10am ET on https://t.co/diUM1qWy7A ✨ pic.twitter.com/gHEcsWb704 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 19, 2021 They released their first album “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014 and toured together the following year. They are planning to release a second album, but that date hasn’t been announced.