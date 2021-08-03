Cancel
Surfside, FL

First police videos released in Surfside condo collapse: Scenes of shock, confusion, chaos

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Body camera video from the first three Surfside officers on the scene of the Champlain Tower South condo collapse captured scenes of almost unthinkable chaos: thick clouds of dust, a landscape strewn with wreckage and cries of help from unseen, seemingly unreachable victims. The town released the footage...

Estelle Hedaya, Last Victim Of Surfside Condo Collapse Identified, According To Brother

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) — The last victim of the Surfside condo collapse has been identified, according to her brother. Ikey Hedaya told CBS4 News that officers from the New York Police Department came to their home on Monday to inform them that the remains of 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya had finally been found, more than a month after the deadly collapse. She was the 98th and final victim removed from the rubble.
Bodycam Video From Surfside Condo Collapse Captured Agonizing Calls for Help

Body-worn camera footage from the first police officers to respond to the Surfside, Florida condo collapse was released Tuesday as the investigation into the cause of the disaster continues. Champlain Towers South caved in on itself on June 24, and footage from the first three officers to arrive shows a scene of confusion. In the video, one officer who arrives minutes after the collapse hears a voice and asks, “Where are you? Are you okay?” to which the voice, which the officer has not located, responds, “No,” and indicates an elderly woman is also injured. Rescuers eventually found and identified 98 bodies in the imploded building.
City Of Miami Firefighter Enrique Arango, Who Lost Daughter In Surfside Condo Collapse, Files Lawsuit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami firefighter whose daughter died in the Surfside condo sollapse has filed a lawsuit. Enrique Arango is suing the Champlain Towers South condominium association along with a slew of defendants for the wrongful death of his 7-year-old daughter. In the court filing, Arango’s representatives claim the conduct of these defendants was so reckless or wanting in care that it constituted a conscious disregard or indifference to the life, safety, and rights of persons.
What's Next At The Site Of The Surfside Condo Collapse

The search effort in Surfside, Fla., has ended. Residents and officials are debating what will happen to the site of the condo collapse, including if developers should be allowed to build there. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. Survivors of last month's condo collapse in Surfside, Fla., are trying to figure out what...
‘Please Help Me!’: Horrific Bodycam Clip Shows Chaos Moments After Surfside Condo Collapse

The panicked screams of victims in the Surfside condo collapse can be heard in harrowing bodycam footage shot moments after the disaster. The clips, obtained by the Miami Herald, came from the bodycams of three of the first Surfside officers who arrived at the scene in the early hours of June 24. The first, from Surfside Officer Craig Lovellette, shows him calling his supervisor while distant screams can be heard in the background. “The Champlain Towers, the building collapsed. The Champlain Towers building collapsed. The back part of the building collapsed,” the officer says. “This is huge. I mean humongous.” Throughout the footage, people can be heard shouting “Help!” and “Over here!” as sirens blare from the arriving emergency responders. One clip shows an officer begging people to stay away from the wreckage, telling them: “We don’t know if this is going to fall this way. I need you to go. Please.” In the subsequent weeks, police would go on to identify 98 people who were killed in the disaster.
Surfside Sparks Memories of Harbour Cay Condo Collapse

Forty years plays tricks on the memory, even if you’re someone who covered a condo collapse 200 miles up the road in 1981, the very year Champlain Towers South opened in Surfside. One constant is that we in South Florida rely on engineering. Back then, as it still does today,...
Tragic Surfside condo collapse calls for comprehensive change

It wasn’t just the building that was broken, the system was. From top to bottom: from poor regulation at the state level to weak enforcement locally; to condo boards left to fend for themselves amid a tangled heap of legal, financial and interpersonal challenges; to unit owners unschooled in requirements and costs of oceanfront building maintenance.

