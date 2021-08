HORSHAM, PA — STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) announced the appointment of Brent Cowgill as Vice President of Marketing. “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Cowgill to the STRATA team,” said Robert J. Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA. “His extensive background in healthcare sales and marketing will prove to be invaluable in the execution of our strategic marketing efforts to both customers and dermatologists. One of our highest priorities at STRATA is driving superior commercial execution and we believe that Brent is the ideal leader to help us achieve and maintain this goal.”