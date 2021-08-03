Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

John Harbaugh: Reps for backup QBs silver lining to Lamar Jackson’s absence

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens had their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, but they remained without their starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson‘s positive COVID-19 test has kept him off the field for the last week. He has a few more days to go until his 10-day isolation period is up, which isn’t how head coach John Harbaugh would have drawn things up but he did share one positive outcome during an appearance on NFL Network.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lining#Qbs#American Football#Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: 4 veterans that are likely to be cut this summer

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the older rosters in the NFL. While they undoubtedly have their fair share of young stars, a number of aging veterans make up the backbone of their roster. Players like Calais Campbell, Kevin Zeitler, and Brandon Williams are all on the wrong side of...
NFLPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, medical examiner says

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former Baltimore Ravens running back who starred for Bruton High, died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident, Donna Price, the district administrator for the state medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, wrote in an email Monday. Taliaferro, 28, died in December of what was ...
NFLFOX Sports

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson causes uproar after WR, DB drill video goes viral

Videos of Lamar Jackson showing off his dual-threat talents have gone viral on social media – but not in the way you might think. In a video making its rounds on social media, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is seen doing wide receiver and defensive back drills with kids on an asphalt basketball court.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers WR Fires Back At Shannon Sharpe Over Lamar Jackson Criticism

You don’t see opposing NFL players go to bat for each very often these days. But Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t help but defend Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson because of Shannon Sharpe‘s criticism. A video of Jackson playing football on a concrete basketball court went viral last week. Sharpe is...
NFLDaily Journal

How UD legend Joe Flacco is making Jalen Hurts a better quarterback

There isn't much that Joe Flacco hasn't seen. The University of Delaware star and South Jersey native is 36 and in his 14th NFL season. He was a Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens and he's ranked in the top 20 in passing yards in NFL history with more than 40,000.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: QB Lamar Jackson’s poor decision-making again puts himself and the Ravens in a difficult spot | COMMENTARY

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire a professional familiar with the inner workings of the NFL before his career starts moving downward or possibly implodes. Without question, he is the most explosive offensive player in the game, but he has no one around him to provide sound advice about his off-the-field behavior or even the multi-million dollar contract he is negotiating with the ...
NFLNBC Sports

Ravens are signing Chris Smith

The Ravens worked out three edge rushers on Monday. They are signing Chris Smith to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced. Dion Jordan and Shilique Calhoun were the other players who worked out for the Ravens. Smith, 29, has 9.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons. He had one sack...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s Ravens contract entering Patrick Mahomes territory

Among the NFL quarterbacks who will soon be eligible for a contract extension, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is easily the most intriguing figure. If he gets an extension, it could approach Patrick Mahomes money. Yet, there are enough uncertainties about Lamar to warrant a wait-and-see approach to this situation.

Comments / 1

Community Policy