John Harbaugh: Reps for backup QBs silver lining to Lamar Jackson’s absence
The Ravens had their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, but they remained without their starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson‘s positive COVID-19 test has kept him off the field for the last week. He has a few more days to go until his 10-day isolation period is up, which isn’t how head coach John Harbaugh would have drawn things up but he did share one positive outcome during an appearance on NFL Network.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
