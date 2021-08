The New York Mets have seen the Jackal and Hyde version of Javier Baez in just one week of action. Baez is as talented as they come at shortstop, which is why the Mets acquired him from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. In five games with New York, Baez is hitting .200 with two home runs. At this point in his career, Javy is a three outcome type of hitter, with the strikeouts being the primary issue thus far.