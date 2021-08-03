Connective issue: AI learns by doing more with less

New computational approaches capture molecular motion from cryo-EM images and provide a more complete understanding of protein dynamics. While molecular structures are often viewed as static and fixed, in reality proteins and their complexes are often extremely dynamic, exhibiting a range of motions and at any given point having one of many possible three-dimensional arrangements or structures. Two studies recently published in Nature Methods, one by Zhong et al.1 and the other by Chen and Ludtke2, have demonstrated the ability of neural networks to learn multiple structures from many images of a given molecule, each frozen in a different position. These trained networks are then able to generate an ensemble of structures allowing an in-depth analysis of the dynamics taking place in the sample, ultimately leading to a better understanding of important molecular mechanisms.
