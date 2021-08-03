Cancel
Connective issue: AI learns by doing more with less

By Washington University in St. Louis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrains have evolved to do more with less. Take a tiny insect brain, which has less than a million neurons but shows a diversity of behaviors and is more energy-efficient than current AI systems. These tiny brains serve as models for computing systems that are becoming more sophisticated as billions of silicon neurons can be implemented on hardware.

