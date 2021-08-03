Opinion: City’s move to curb virus spread should be applauded

I’m writing to express my appreciation to the Juneau Assembly for quickly adopting further mitigation measures in response to the increase in Covid-19 infections in Juneau, worsened by the delta variant of the virus. My family members and friends are all fully vaccinated and are grateful for the availability of the vaccine in Juneau. Unfortunately, while vaccinations help reduce the severity of symptoms, they do not prevent us from becoming infected or from spreading the virus to others. We must keep that from happening.